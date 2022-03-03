Barcelona vs Galatasaray Europa League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Barcelona and Galatasaray meet in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday 10 March.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray at a glance When: Thursday 10 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg

Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League quarter-finals; losers exit Europe

Where to watch Barcelona vs Galatasaray on TV

How did the teams get here?

Highlights: Napoli 2-4 Barcelona

Having missed out on the UEFA Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2003/04, Barcelona were given a huge test in the knockout round play-offs after drawing Napoli. Xavi Hernández's side passed with flying colours, brushing off the disappointment of being held 1-1 at home with an impressive 4-2 victory in Italy.

Galatasaray enjoyed their best ever UEFA competition group stage, extending their unbeaten run in Europe this season to ten matches in the process. Victories at home to Lazio and Marseille were the highlights, though goalless draws in the away instalments of those fixtures underlined Cimbom's durability.

Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona: To follow

Galatasaray: To follow

Previous meetings Games: 8

Barcelona wins: 5

Galatasaray wins: 1

Draws: 2



Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDDW

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Galatasaray

Last six games: WWDDLL

Where they stand: 12th in Süper Lig

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow