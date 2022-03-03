Barcelona vs Galatasaray Europa League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Thursday 3 March 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg between Barcelona and Galatasaray.
Barcelona and Galatasaray meet in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday 10 March.
Barcelona vs Galatasaray at a glance
When: Thursday 10 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg
Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League quarter-finals; losers exit Europe
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Barcelona vs Galatasaray on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
How did the teams get here?
Having missed out on the UEFA Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2003/04, Barcelona were given a huge test in the knockout round play-offs after drawing Napoli. Xavi Hernández's side passed with flying colours, brushing off the disappointment of being held 1-1 at home with an impressive 4-2 victory in Italy.
Galatasaray enjoyed their best ever UEFA competition group stage, extending their unbeaten run in Europe this season to ten matches in the process. Victories at home to Lazio and Marseille were the highlights, though goalless draws in the away instalments of those fixtures underlined Cimbom's durability.
Possible starting line-ups
Barcelona: To follow
Galatasaray: To follow
Previous meetings
Games: 8
Barcelona wins: 5
Galatasaray wins: 1
Draws: 2
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDDW
Where they stand: 4th in Liga
Galatasaray
Last six games: WWDDLL
Where they stand: 12th in Süper Lig
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.