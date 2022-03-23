West Ham vs Lyon Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

West Ham and Lyon meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 7 April.

West Ham vs Lyon at a glance When: Thursday 7 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: London Stadium, London

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg (second leg 14 April)

Where to watch West Ham vs Lyon on TV

What do you need to know?

Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Sevilla

Having eliminated final hosts Sevilla in the last round, West Ham are feeling positive, and will hope to make home advantage count, having conceded only once at the London Stadium in this season's UEFA Europa League. Lyon have yet to win in three previous games in London (D1 L2), but are on a run of five straight away victories in UEFA competition.

Line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson﻿, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Souček, Rice, Lanzini; Benrahma, Antonio, Fornals (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Suspended: Lanzini

Misses next game if booked: Rice

Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, ﻿Lukeba, Mendes, Emerson; ﻿Toko Ekambi, Caqueret, Ndombélé, Favire; Dembélé, Lucas Paquet﻿á (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Suspended: none

Misses next game if booked: Boateng, Dubois, Lukeba

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

West Ham

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLL

Where they stand: 7th in Premier League

Lyon

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): DDLWW

Where they stand: 9th in Ligue 1

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Highlights: Porto 0-1 Lyon

David Moyes, West Ham coach: "When I came in I said the biggest thing about West Ham was the potential... untapped in many ways. Who would have said two years ago we would have 60,000 here to get West Ham to the quarter-finals of the Europa League? If you're going to play us, you know you're in for a game. We always want to challenge the best teams﻿."

Peter Bosz, Lyon coach: "[West Ham] are a good team. But there are only good teams in the quarter-finals. So let's go to London. It's been quite a while since I saw them play for 90 minutes against Arsenal. It was a good game."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final? Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



