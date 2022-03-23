West Ham vs Lyon Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday 23 March 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between West Ham and Lyon.
Article top media content
Article body
West Ham and Lyon meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 7 April.
West Ham vs Lyon at a glance
When: Thursday 7 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: London Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg (second leg 14 April)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch West Ham vs Lyon on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Having eliminated final hosts Sevilla in the last round, West Ham are feeling positive, and will hope to make home advantage count, having conceded only once at the London Stadium in this season's UEFA Europa League. Lyon have yet to win in three previous games in London (D1 L2), but are on a run of five straight away victories in UEFA competition.
Line-ups
West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Souček, Rice, Lanzini; Benrahma, Antonio, Fornals (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: Lanzini
Misses next game if booked: Rice
Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Lukeba, Mendes, Emerson; Toko Ekambi, Caqueret, Ndombélé, Favire; Dembélé, Lucas Paquetá (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: none
Misses next game if booked: Boateng, Dubois, Lukeba
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
West Ham
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLL
Where they stand: 7th in Premier League
Lyon
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): DDLWW
Where they stand: 9th in Ligue 1
Expert predictions
To follow.
What the coaches say
David Moyes, West Ham coach: "When I came in I said the biggest thing about West Ham was the potential... untapped in many ways. Who would have said two years ago we would have 60,000 here to get West Ham to the quarter-finals of the Europa League? If you're going to play us, you know you're in for a game. We always want to challenge the best teams."
Peter Bosz, Lyon coach: "[West Ham] are a good team. But there are only good teams in the quarter-finals. So let's go to London. It's been quite a while since I saw them play for 90 minutes against Arsenal. It was a good game."
Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.