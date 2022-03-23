UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Braga vs Rangers Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wednesday 23 March 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Braga and Rangers.

Rangers' Ryan Kent competes with Braga's Ricardo Esgaio – now of Sporting CP – during the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League season
Rangers' Ryan Kent competes with Braga's Ricardo Esgaio – now of Sporting CP – during the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League season SNS Group via Getty Images

Braga and Rangers meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 7 April.

Braga vs Rangers at a glance

When: Thursday 7 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg (second leg 14 April)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Braga vs Rangers on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2019/20 highlights: Rangers 3-2 Braga
2019/20 highlights: Rangers 3-2 Braga

Braga and Rangers are out to avenge previous disappointment in this competition; the Light Blues were runners-up in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup, while the Arsenalistas lost to Porto in an all-Portuguese 2010/11 final. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side can draw some comfort from the teams' only previous meeting: Rangers beat Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the 2019/20 Europa League round of 32.

Line-ups

Braga: Matheus; Fabiano, Vítor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira, Carmo; Al Musrati, André Castro, Ricardo Horta; André Horta, Abel Ruiz, Rodrigo Gomes (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: none
Misses next game if booked: Al Musrati, André Castro, Francisco Moura

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Lundstram, Kamara; Aribo, Morelos, Kent (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: none
Misses next game if booked: Aribo, Lundstram, Morelos, Sakala

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Braga
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWD
Where they stand: 4th in Primeira Liga

Rangers
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup semi-finals

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Braga 2-0 Monaco
Highlights: Braga 2-0 Monaco

Carlos Carvalhal, Braga coach: "We don't have a huge squad. We have a lot of young players who are not used to playing two games a week for a long time. That's how young players get better, though. This [international] break will help us to recover our energy. In the league, we have not done as well as we would have liked, but we have progressed a lot in the Europa League. We are on the right path."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "I think it's a good draw. All the teams left in the last eight are good teams and there because they deserved it. We know our opponents now so we are going to prepare as well as possible. It's going to be hard, Portuguese teams are always hard; defensively very solid, always skilful players, so we need to prepare well."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final?

Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 23 March 2022

Selected for you

Report, highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus
Live 22/02/2022

Report, highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Daniel Parejo cancelled out Dušan Vlahović's opener after 33 seconds to rescue the hosts.
Classic round of 16 ties
Live 08/03/2022

Classic round of 16 ties

UEFA.com picks out a classic round of 16 tie from each of the last 18 seasons.
Meet your opponents
Live 18/03/2022

Meet your opponents

Get the lowdown on the sides still vying for the top prize in Seville.
Key quarter-final storylines
Live 23/03/2022

Key quarter-final storylines

Catch up on all the stories ahead of the UEFA Europe League quarter-finals.