Braga vs Rangers Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Braga and Rangers meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 7 April.

Braga vs Rangers at a glance When: Thursday 7 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg (second leg 14 April)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Braga vs Rangers on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2019/20 highlights: Rangers 3-2 Braga

Braga and Rangers are out to avenge previous disappointment in this competition; the Light Blues were runners-up in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup, while the Arsenalistas lost to Porto in an all-Portuguese 2010/11 final. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side can draw some comfort from the teams' only previous meeting: Rangers beat Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the 2019/20 Europa League round of 32.

Line-ups

Braga: Matheus; Fabiano, Vítor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira, Carmo; Al Musrati, André Castro, Ricardo Horta; André Horta, Abel Ruiz, Rodrigo Gomes (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Suspended: none

Misses next game if booked: Al Musrati, André Castro, Francisco Moura

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Lundstram, Kamara; Aribo, Morelos, Kent (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Suspended: none

Misses next game if booked: Aribo, Lundstram, Morelos, Sakala

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Braga

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWD

Where they stand: 4th in Primeira Liga

Rangers

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup semi-finals

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Braga 2-0 Monaco

Carlos Carvalhal, Braga coach: "We don't have a huge squad. We have a lot of young players who are not used to playing two games a week for a long time. That's how young players get better, though. This [international] break will help us to recover our energy. In the league, we have not done as well as we would have liked, but we have progressed a lot in the Europa League. We are on the right path."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "I think it's a good draw. All the teams left in the last eight are good teams and there because they deserved it. We know our opponents now so we are going to prepare as well as possible. It's going to be hard, Portuguese teams are always hard; defensively very solid, always skilful players, so we need to prepare well."