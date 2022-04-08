Lyon vs West Ham Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Lyon and West Ham meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.

Where to watch Lyon vs West Ham on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Lyon

The dismissal of Aaron Cresswell on the stroke of half-time looked to have hamstrung the Hammers, but they went ahead soon after the interval when Jarrod Bowen clipped in via a deflection off Jérôme Boateng. Lyon ensured they returned home with parity thanks to Tanguy Ndombélé's tap-in midway through the second half.

First leg starting line-ups

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombélé; Aouar, Lucas Paquetá, Faivre; Dembélé

Suspended for second leg: none

Misses next game if booked: Boateng, Dubois, Lukeba

West Ham: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Suspended for second leg: Cresswell

Misses next game if booked: Rice

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Lyon

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWDDL

Where they stand: 9th in Ligue 1

West Ham

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWW

Where they stand: 6th in Premier League

Expert predictions

Europa League quarter-finals: All the first leg goals

What the coaches say

Peter Bosz, Lyon coach: "I am always confident, I am always optimistic. I know our fans can create an atmosphere like there was [in the first leg]. We can do it."

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "When you go down to ten men, I think you have to praise my players for getting a draw out of the game. But we'll have to play better next week to give ourselves a better chance."

When and where is the 2022 Europa League final? Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



