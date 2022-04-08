Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Barcelona and Frankfurt meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona

Ansgar Knauff's dipping half-volley gave Frankfurt a deserved lead three minutes into the second half, but – hot on the heels of the introduction of Ousmane Dembélé and Frenkie de Jong just after the hour – Barcelona pulled level through Ferran Torres. The Bundesliga side were reduced to ten men when Tuta was shown a late red card.

First leg starting line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Ronald Araújo, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Traoré, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Suspended for second leg: none

Misses next game if booked: Busquets, Eric García, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Piqué

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić; Lindstrøm, Borré, Kamada

Suspended for second leg: Tuta

Misses next game if booked: Jakić

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Barcelona

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Spanish Liga

Frankfurt

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DDDDW

Where they stand: 9th in Bundesliga

Europa League quarter-finals: All the first-leg goals

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We suffered and I said we were not particularly lucky in drawing this opponent. Eintracht Frankfurt are a really difficult opponent and we have to deal better with their transitions."

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "We have to up the ante even more in Barcelona; we still have a chance to progress."