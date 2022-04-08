UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday 8 April 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Frankfurt.

Barcelona and Frankfurt drew 1-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie
Barcelona and Frankfurt drew 1-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie Getty Images

Barcelona and Frankfurt meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.

Barcelona vs Frankfurt at a glance

When: Thursday 14 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponent: West Ham / Lyon

Where to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona
Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona

Ansgar Knauff's dipping half-volley gave Frankfurt a deserved lead three minutes into the second half, but – hot on the heels of the introduction of Ousmane Dembélé and Frenkie de Jong just after the hour – Barcelona pulled level through Ferran Torres. The Bundesliga side were reduced to ten men when Tuta was shown a late red card.

First leg starting line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Ronald Araújo, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Traoré, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Busquets, Eric García, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Piqué

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić; Lindstrøm, Borré, Kamada
Suspended for second leg: Tuta
Misses next game if booked: Jakić

Predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Barcelona
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Spanish Liga

Frankfurt
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DDDDW
Where they stand: 9th in Bundesliga

Europa League quarter-finals: All the first-leg goals
Europa League quarter-finals: All the first-leg goals

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We suffered and I said we were not particularly lucky in drawing this opponent. Eintracht Frankfurt are a really difficult opponent and we have to deal better with their transitions."

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "We have to up the ante even more in Barcelona; we still have a chance to progress."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final?

Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

