Barcelona vs Frankfurt Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday 8 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Frankfurt.
Barcelona and Frankfurt meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.
Barcelona vs Frankfurt at a glance
When: Thursday 14 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg
Semi-final opponent: West Ham / Lyon
Where to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Ansgar Knauff's dipping half-volley gave Frankfurt a deserved lead three minutes into the second half, but – hot on the heels of the introduction of Ousmane Dembélé and Frenkie de Jong just after the hour – Barcelona pulled level through Ferran Torres. The Bundesliga side were reduced to ten men when Tuta was shown a late red card.
First leg starting line-ups
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Ronald Araújo, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Traoré, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Busquets, Eric García, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Piqué
Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić; Lindstrøm, Borré, Kamada
Suspended for second leg: Tuta
Misses next game if booked: Jakić
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Barcelona
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Spanish Liga
Frankfurt
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DDDDW
Where they stand: 9th in Bundesliga
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We suffered and I said we were not particularly lucky in drawing this opponent. Eintracht Frankfurt are a really difficult opponent and we have to deal better with their transitions."
Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "We have to up the ante even more in Barcelona; we still have a chance to progress."
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.