Slavko Vinčić to referee 2022 UEFA Europa League final

Slavko Vinčić will referee the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, to be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday 18 May at 21:00 CET.

An international referee since 2010, the 42-year-old Slovenian has taken charge of nine UEFA Champions League matches as of the play-off round, this season, including the quarter-final second leg between Bayern München and Villarreal. Vinčić will be involved in a major UEFA club competition final for the third time, after having acted as fourth official at the 2021 UEFA Europa League final, and as an Additional Assistant Referee at the 2017 UEFA Europa League final.

Vinčić will be assisted by compatriots Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič. The fourth official, Srdjan Jovanović, is from Serbia. The VAR role has been assigned to Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands), and he will be aided by Jure Praprotnik from Slovenia and Spaniards Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar.

2022 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik, Andraž Kovačič (both Slovenia)

4th official: Srdjan Jovanović (Serbia)

VAR: Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands)

VAR Assistants: Jure Praprotnik (Slovenia), Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (Spain), Roberto

Diaz Perez del Palomar (Spain)