UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Mergim Berisha tops fan vote for best goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League

Tuesday 24 May 2022

Berisha's acrobatic effort for Fenerbahçe has won the fan vote for goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League season.

See the acrobatic strike for Fenerbahçe that you named your favourite goal of the season.
Watch Berisha's Europa League Fans' Goal of the Tournament

Mergim Berisha's acrobatic effort for Fenerbahçe at Antwerp on Matchday 4 has been voted goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Lorenzo Insigne's brilliant effort for Napoli against Legia pushed Berisha into second in the expert list, but supporters favoured the German-born striker's stunner.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League

1 Mergim Berisha (Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe) – Matchday 4, 04/11/21 (2nd in official list)

2 Mirko Ivanić (Crvena zvezda 1-0 Ludogorets) – Matchday 5, 25/11/21 (9th)

3 Rafael Borré (Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt) – Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/22 (6th)

UEFA's Technical Observer panel top ten

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 24 May 2022

Selected for you

Player of the Season: Kostić
Live 20/05/2022

Player of the Season: Kostić

Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostić has been named 2021/22 Europa League Player of the Season.
Young Player of the Season: Knauff
Live 20/05/2022

Young Player of the Season: Knauff

Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff has been named 2021/22 Europa League Young Player of the Season.
Where the final was decided
Live 19/05/2022

Where the final was decided

The coaches and our UEFA.com reporters analyse where the final was decided.
Top ten goals of the season
Live 20/05/2022

Top ten goals of the season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have chosen their top ten goals of the season.