UEFA Europa League: Meet the finalists

Sevilla will face Roma in the UEFA Europa League final in Budapest on 31 May.

UEFA.com profiles the finalists.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 11

Last season: Europa Conference League winners (W 1-0 vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91)

Route to last four

Group C: Runners-up

KOPO: 2-1agg vs Salzburg

R16: 2-0agg vs Real Sociedad

QF: 4-2agg aet vs Feyenoord

SF: 1-0agg vs Leverkusen

Highlights: Roma 4-1 Feyenoord

Campaign in ten words: Wily Roma fear no one after coming through tough campaign.

How do Roma play? Solidly, but they have skill too. The three-man defence is shielded by two holding midfielders, in a similar 3-4-2-1 system to the one that helped José Mourinho's side win the Europa Conference League last season. Pacy on the wings, Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini support a lone striker.

Key player: Paulo Dybala is one of the most technically-gifted players in the competition. At times, his magical touches have single-handedly carried Roma, and his long-range shots are an ever-looming threat.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 13

Last season: Round of 16 (L 1-2agg vs West Ham)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)

Route to last four

Third in Champions League Group G

KOPO: 3-2agg vs PSV

R16: 2-1agg vs Fenerbahçe

QF: 5-2agg vs Man United

SF: 3-2agg aet vs Juventus

Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 Man United

Campaign in ten words: Two coaches depart amid Liga struggles, now eyeing European redemption.

How do Sevilla play? Since José Luis Mendilibar's arrival, the Basque has simplified things. There is less focus on building from the back, less sideways play; instead, he wants Sevilla moving the ball quickly, using the speed and direct running of Lucas Ocampos on the wing and getting plenty of balls into the box.

Key player: Youssef En-Nesyri made a big impact off the bench at Old Trafford before scoring twice in the quarter-final second leg. He has speed, aerial power and a penalty-box presence. And crucially, an eye for goal.

UEFA Europa League unless stated otherwise

KOPO = Knockout round play-offs

R16 = Round of 16

QF = Quarter-finals

SF = Semi-finals

*Club coefficients﻿ last updated: 17/05/2023

