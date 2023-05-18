UEFA Europa League: Meet the finalists
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Sevilla will face Roma in Budapest on 31 May: get an overview of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League finalists.
Sevilla will face Roma in the UEFA Europa League final in Budapest on 31 May.
UEFA.com profiles the finalists.
Roma (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 11
Last season: Europa Conference League winners (W 1-0 vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91)
Route to last four
Group C: Runners-up
KOPO: 2-1agg vs Salzburg
R16: 2-0agg vs Real Sociedad
QF: 4-2agg aet vs Feyenoord
SF: 1-0agg vs Leverkusen
Campaign in ten words: Wily Roma fear no one after coming through tough campaign.
How do Roma play? Solidly, but they have skill too. The three-man defence is shielded by two holding midfielders, in a similar 3-4-2-1 system to the one that helped José Mourinho's side win the Europa Conference League last season. Pacy on the wings, Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini support a lone striker.
Key player: Paulo Dybala is one of the most technically-gifted players in the competition. At times, his magical touches have single-handedly carried Roma, and his long-range shots are an ever-looming threat.
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 13
Last season: Round of 16 (L 1-2agg vs West Ham)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)
Route to last four
Third in Champions League Group G
KOPO: 3-2agg vs PSV
R16: 2-1agg vs Fenerbahçe
QF: 5-2agg vs Man United
SF: 3-2agg aet vs Juventus
Campaign in ten words: Two coaches depart amid Liga struggles, now eyeing European redemption.
How do Sevilla play? Since José Luis Mendilibar's arrival, the Basque has simplified things. There is less focus on building from the back, less sideways play; instead, he wants Sevilla moving the ball quickly, using the speed and direct running of Lucas Ocampos on the wing and getting plenty of balls into the box.
Key player: Youssef En-Nesyri made a big impact off the bench at Old Trafford before scoring twice in the quarter-final second leg. He has speed, aerial power and a penalty-box presence. And crucially, an eye for goal.
