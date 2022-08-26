Europa League group stage: Meet the teams
Friday 26 August 2022
Article summary
Get the basics on the 32 teams in the 2022/23 group stage.
Article top media content
Article body
Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and Lazio are among the 32 teams plotting their path to the final in Budapest in this season's competition.
This year's hopefuls comprise 12 direct qualifiers, ten Europa League play-off winners and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round.
UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.
Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 17
How they qualified: Directly, fifth in England
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 50
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Leicester)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1977/78)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 94
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 4-2agg, aet vs Dinamo Zagreb)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)
Zürich (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 175
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-1agg vs Hearts)
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 39
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 5-0agg vs Benfica)
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2008/09)
Rennes (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 49
How they qualified: Directly, fourth in France
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Leicester)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 107
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 6-1agg vs Austria Wien)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (L 6-4agg vs Slavia Praha)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
AEK Larnaca (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 160
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 5-1agg vs Dnipro-1)
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2018/19, 2022/23)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 11
How they qualified: UEFA Europa Conference League winners
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League winners (W 1-0 vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91)
Ludogorets (BUL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 70
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-3agg vs Žalgiris)
Last season: Group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)
Betis (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 78
How they qualified: Directly, Spanish Cup winners
Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22)
HJK (FIN)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 139
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Silkeborg)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (third)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2022/23)
Braga (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 35
How they qualified: Directly, fourth in Portugal
Last season: Quarter-finals (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)
Malmö (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 68
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 5-1agg vs Sivasspor)
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)
Union Berlin (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 100
How they qualified: Directly, fifth in Germany
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)
St Gilloise (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): N/A
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)
Last season: N/A (debut European campaign)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 10
How they qualified: Directly, sixth in England
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L 2-1agg vs Atlético Madrid)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 62
How they qualified: Directly, sixth in Spain
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 5-3agg vs Leipzig)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)
Sheriff (MDA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 72
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 0-0agg 3-2pens vs Pyunik)
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 2-2agg 3-2pens vs Braga)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
Omonoia (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 168
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-0agg vs Gent)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (third)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2020/21, 2022/23)
Lazio (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 31
How they qualified: Directly, fifth in Italy
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Porto)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)
Feyenoord (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 42
How they qualified: Directly, third in Netherlands
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up (L 1-0 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)
Midtjylland (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 87
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 7-2agg vs Benfica)
Last season: Group stage (third)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 151
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 3-1gg vs Dynamo Kyiv)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 40
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-2agg 3-1pens vs Apollon)
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Napoli)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)
Qarabağ (AZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 64
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 2-1agg vs Plzeň)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Marseille)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group Stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23)
Freiburg (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 103
How they qualified: Directly, sixth in Germany
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2017/18)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2001/02)
Nantes (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): N/A
How they qualified: Directly, French Cup winners
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2001/02)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1985/86, 1994/95)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 36
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 5-4agg vs Maccabi Haifa)
Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2agg vs Rangers)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1978/79)
Monaco (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 61
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 4-3agg vs PSV Eindhoven)
Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg Braga)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finalists (1996/97)
Ferencváros (HUN)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 98
How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-1agg vs Shamrock Rovers)
Last season: Group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 226
How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 2-1agg vs Copenhagen)
Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15)
*UEFA Europa League unless stated otherwise.