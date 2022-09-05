Europa League form guide: Results, league positions
Monday 5 September 2022
UEFA.com keeps track of how the UEFA Europa League group stage hopefuls are faring in the early part of the season.
There will be 32 teams competing in the UEFA Europa League group stage this season. Here, presented by Swissquote, we will be keeping track of all the contenders' form throughout this phase of the competition.
GROUP A
Arsenal
Form this season: LWWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Most recent result: Man United 3-1 Arsenal, 04/09, English Premier League
Where they stand: 1st in English Premier League
- Mikel Arteta's side kicked off their Premier League tilt with five successive wins, before their perfect start was halted at Old Trafford by Manchester United.
PSV Eindhoven
Form this season: LWWLDW
Most recent result: Twente 2-1 PSV, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie
Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie
- PSV scored 22 goals as they won their first four Eredivisie games this season, but that run ended with defeat at Twente on Saturday.
Bodø/Glimt
Form this season: LWLDWW
Most recent result: Bodø/Glimt 1-4 Molde, 03/09, Norwegian Premier Division
Where they stand: 2nd in Norwegian Premier Division
- Bodø/Glimt are now ten points adrift of Molde as they look to win a third successive Norwegian title; Amahl Pellegrino is the league's 19-goal top scorer in 2022.
Zürich
Form this season: LLWWWD
Most recent result: Zürich 1-2 Lugano, 03/09, Swiss Super League
Where they stand: 9th in Swiss Super League
- Zürich have not won in their first seven Swiss Super League games this season (D2 L5) but have won their last five in all other competitions (Swiss Cup and UEFA Europa League qualifying).
GROUP B
Dynamo Kyiv
Form this season: LLLLWW
Most recent result: Zorya Luhansk 3-2 Dynamo Kyiv, 03/09, Ukrainian Premier League
Where they stand: 15th in Ukrainian Premier League
- Dynamo have lost their last four games in all competitions; their two goals against Zorya on Saturday were their first during that sequence.
Rennes
Form this season: DWLWDL
Most recent result: Troyes 1-1 Rennes, 04/09, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 9th in French Ligue 1
- Rennes' 1-0 defeat by Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener was the first time they had failed to score in a home game since September 2021; they have won both home fixtures since.
Fenerbahçe
Form this season: WLWWWW
Most recent result: Fenerbahçe 2-0 Kayserispor, 03/09, Turkish Super League
Where they stand: 3rd in Turkish Super League
- Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia scored six goals in his first three domestic league fixtures this season but was sent off in the fourth.
AEK Larnaca
Form this season: LDWWDW
Most recent result: Omonoia 3-2 AEK Larnaca, 03/09, Cypriot First Division
Where they stand: 10th in Cypriot First Division
- The Green and Yellows were unbeaten in seven games this season under new coach José Luis Oltra (W3 D4) until they lost to Omonoia on Saturday.
GROUP C
Roma
Form this season: LWDWW
Most recent result: Udinese 4-0 Roma, 04/09, Italian Serie A
Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A
- After an impressive start in Serie A, Roma suffered their first loss this term in a heavy defeat away to Udinese.
Ludogorets
Form this season: WDWDWW
Most recent result: Ludogorets 6-0 Hebar, 04/09, Bulgarian A League
Where they stand: 2nd in Bulgarian A League
- Argentinian forward Matías Tissera has come into his own in recent weeks with four goals in his last five games in all competitions.
Betis
Form this season: LWWW
Most recent result: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis, 03/09, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 4th in Spanish Liga
- Manuel Pellegrini's side had their winning start to the Liga campaign ended by Real Madrid on Saturday. More positively, Borja Iglesias has scored four for Betis already.
HJK
Form this season: WDWWWD
Most recent result: HJK vs HIFK, 05/09, Finnish First Division
Where they stand: 2nd in Finnish First Division
- Champions of Finland in 2021, Toni Koskela's side are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions since the end of July (W6 D2).
GROUP D
Braga
Form this season: WWWWD
Most recent result: Braga 1-0 Vitória SC, 03/09, Portuguese Liga
Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Liga
- Braga came from behind three times to draw their Liga opener with Sporting CP 3-3 and have won all four of their subsequent games in the competition, scoring 15 goals.
Malmö
Form this season: LWLWDW
Most recent result: Elfsborg 3-2 Malmö, 04/09, Swedish First Division
Where they stand: 5th in Swedish First Division
- The Swedish champions parted company with coach Miloš Milojević in late July, before stand-in Andreas Georgson steered them into the Europa League group stage.
Union Berlin
Form this season: DWWDWW
Most recent result: Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern, 03/09, German Bundesliga
Where they stand: 4th in German Bundesliga
- Urs Fischer's side have made a strong start in the Bundesliga (W3 D2), with summer recruit Jordan Pefok (3) and Sheraldo Becker (5) scoring plenty.
St Gilloise
Form this season: WLWWLL
Most recent result: Zulte-Waregem 1-3 St Gilloise, 04/09, Belgian First League
Where they stand: 5th in Belgian First League
- As a newly promoted club, St GIlloise finished second in Belgium last season; this is their first UEFA competition campaign (though they played in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in the 1950s and 60s).
GROUP E
Man United
Form this season: WWWWLL
Most recent result: Man United 3-1 Arsenal, 04/09, English Premier League
Where they stand: 5th in English Premier League
- After losing their opening two games under new coach Erik ten Hag, United have recovered well – most recently beating league leaders Arsenal on Sunday thanks to a Marcus Rashford double and a debut goal from Antony.
Real Sociedad
Form this season: DWLW
Most recent result: Real Sociedad 1-1 Atlético Madrid, 03/09, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 9th in Spanish Liga
- Imanol Alguacil's side have won both of their away fixtures this season but have yet to win in two home games (D1 L1).
Sheriff
Form this season: WDDWDW
Most recent result: Dacia Buiucani 0-2 Sheriff, 03/09, Moldovan First Division
Where they stand: 1st in Moldovan First Division
- Stjepan Tomas's team are unbeaten after six games in their domestic league, the club having won 20 of the last 22 Moldovan First Division titles.
Omonoia
Form this season: WLWWL
Most recent result: Omonoia 3-2 AEK Larnaca, 03/09, Cypriot First Division
Where they stand: 9th in Cypriot First Division
- Neil Lennon's side eliminated Gent 4-0 on aggregate in the play-offs but kicked off their domestic league campaign with a 1-0 loss to Akritas Chlorakas.
GROUP F
Lazio
Form this season: LDWDW
Most recent result: Lazio 1-2 Napoli, 03/09, Italian Serie A
Where they stand: 8th in Italian Serie A
- Maurizio Sarri's side were unbeaten in Serie A this term (W2 D2) before Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Napoli.
Feyenoord
Form this season: WWWDW
Most recent result: Go Ahead Eagles 3-4 Feyenoord, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie
Where they stand: 2nd in Dutch Eredivisie
- Summer signing Danilo has scored five times in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord, who are unbeaten after five league games (W4 D1).
Midtjylland
Form this season: LWLDLD
Most recent result: Midtjylland 0-2 AaB, 04/09, Danish Super League
Where they stand: 8th in Danish Super League
- Last season's Danish league runners-up have won just two of their games in all competitions this season, despite Pione Sisto scoring five goals in his eight appearances.
Sturm
Form this season: DWWLWL
Most recent result: Sturm Graz 0-0 Hartberg, 03/09, Austrian Bundesliga
Where they stand: 3rd in Austrian Bundesliga
- Sturm secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they followed up a 2-1 league win at Rapid Wien with a 3-1 Austrian Cup success against Austria Salzburg on 31 August.
GROUP G
Olympiacos
Form this season: WDDWDD
Most recent result: Olympiacos 3-1 Ionikos, 03/09, Greek Super League
Where they stand: 2nd in Greek Super League
- Olympiacos have drawn six of their nine games in all competitions this season, under new coach Carlos Corberán.
Qarabağ
Form this season: WWLDWW
Most recent result: Kapaz 0-1 Qarabağ, 01/09, Azerbaijani Premier League
Where they stand: 2nd in Azerbaijani Premier League
- The Azeri champions have won all four of their opening league games this season and have not conceded in domestic football since a 3-1 opening-day defeat of Sabail.
Freiburg
Form this season: WWWLWW
Most recent result: Leverkusen 2-3 Freiburg, 03/09, German Bundesliga
Where they stand: 1st in German Bundesliga
- New signings Michael Gregoritsch and Ritsu Doan have notched three and two goals respectively during Freiburg's buoyant start in the Bundesliga (W4 L1).
Nantes
Form this season: LDWLDD
Most recent result: Nantes 0-3 Paris, 03/09, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 13th in French Ligue 1
- The French Cup holders have won just once in seven competitive games this season, Galatasaray loanee Mostafa Mohamed scoring two of their six goals.
GROUP H
Crvena zvezda
Form this season: DDWDLW
Most recent result: Crvena zvezda 1-1 Bačka Topola, 04/09, Serbian Super League
Where they stand: 1st in Serbian Super League
- 'Red Star' top the Serbian table despite having at least one game in hand on most of their rivals.
Monaco
Form this season: WLDLDL
Most recent result: Nice 0-1 Monaco, 04/09, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 10th in French Ligue 1
- Philippe Clement's side have scored at least once in all eight of their games this season but have won only two of them.
Ferencváros
Form this season: WWWLWW
Most recent result: Újpest 0-6 Ferencváros, 04/09, Hungarian First League
Where they stand: 1st in Hungarian First League
- New arrival Adama Traoré has scored 11 goals in all competitions for the side that has won the last four Hungarian titles.
Trabzonspor
Form this season: WDDLLW
Most recent result: Ümraniyespor 0-1 Trabzonspor, 02/09, Turkish Super League
Where they stand: 7th in Turkish Super League
- Trézéguet scored his first goal for the club on Friday as they ended a four-game winless run (D2 L2). That came after Abdullah Avcı's side won their first Turkish title in 38 years in 2021/22.