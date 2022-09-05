Europa League form guide: Results, league positions

There will be 32 teams competing in the UEFA Europa League group stage this season. Here, presented by Swissquote, we will be keeping track of all the contenders' form throughout this phase of the competition.

Europa League: Matches, draws, final

Great Arsenal Europa League goals

GROUP A

Form this season: LWWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Man United 3-1 Arsenal, 04/09, English Premier League﻿

Where they stand: 1st in English Premier League

Mikel Arteta's side kicked off their Premier League tilt with five successive wins, before their perfect start was halted at Old Trafford by Manchester United.

Form this season: LWWLDW

Most recent result: Twente 2-1 PSV, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

PSV scored 22 goals as they won their first four Eredivisie games this season, but that run ended with defeat at Twente on Saturday.

Form this season: LWLDWW

Most recent result: Bodø/Glimt 1-4 Molde, 03/09, Norwegian Premier Division﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Norwegian Premier Division

Bodø/Glimt are now ten points adrift of Molde as they look to win a third successive Norwegian title; Amahl Pellegrino is the league's 19-goal top scorer in 2022.

Form this season: LLWWWD

Most recent result: Zürich 1-2 Lugano, 03/09, Swiss Super League﻿

Where they stand: 9th in Swiss Super League

Zürich have not won in their first seven Swiss Super League games this season (D2 L5) but have won their last five in all other competitions (Swiss Cup and UEFA Europa League qualifying).

Watch Dynamo Kyiv goals from last season

GROUP B

Form this season: LLLLWW

Most recent result: Zorya Luhansk 3-2 Dynamo Kyiv, 03/09, ﻿Ukrainian Premier League﻿

Where they stand: 15th in Ukrainian Premier League

Dynamo have lost their last four games in all competitions; their two goals against Zorya on Saturday were their first during that sequence.

Form this season: DWLWDL

Most recent result: Troyes 1-1 Rennes, 04/09, French Ligue 1﻿

Where they stand: 9th in French Ligue 1

Rennes' 1-0 defeat by Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener was the first time they had failed to score in a home game since September 2021; they have won both home fixtures since.

Form this season: WLWWWW

Most recent result: Fenerbahçe 2-0 Kayserispor, 03/09, ﻿Turkish Super League﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in Turkish Super League

Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia scored six goals in his first three domestic league fixtures this season but was sent off in the fourth.

Form this season: LDWWDW

Most recent result: Omonoia 3-2 AEK Larnaca, 03/09, ﻿Cypriot First Division﻿

Where they stand: 10th in Cypriot First Division

The Green and Yellows were unbeaten in seven games this season under new coach José Luis Oltra (W3 D4) until they lost to Omonoia on Saturday.

UEFA Europa Conference League final highlights: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

GROUP C

Form this season: LWDWW

Most recent result: Udinese 4-0 Roma, 04/09, Italian Serie A﻿

Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A

After an impressive start in Serie A, Roma suffered their first loss this term in a heavy defeat away to Udinese.

Form this season: WDWDWW

Most recent result: Ludogorets 6-0 Hebar, 04/09, ﻿Bulgarian A League﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Bulgarian A League

Argentinian forward Matías Tissera has come into his own in recent weeks with four goals in his last five games in all competitions.

Form this season: LWWW

Most recent result: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis, 03/09, Spanish Liga﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Spanish Liga

Manuel Pellegrini's side had their winning start to the Liga campaign ended by Real Madrid on Saturday. More positively, Borja Iglesias has scored four for Betis already.

Form this season: WDWWWD

Most recent result: HJK vs HIFK, 05/09, ﻿Finnish First Division﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Finnish First Division

Champions of Finland in 2021, Toni Koskela's side are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions since the end of July (W6 D2).

Watch Braga goals from last season

GROUP D

Form this season: WWWWD

Most recent result: Braga 1-0 Vitória SC, 03/09, Portuguese Liga﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Liga

Braga came from behind three times to draw their Liga opener with Sporting CP 3-3 and have won all four of their subsequent games in the competition, scoring 15 goals.

Form this season: LWLWDW

Most recent result: Elfsborg 3-2 Malmö, 04/09, ﻿Swedish First Division﻿

Where they stand: 5th in Swedish First Division

The Swedish champions parted company with coach Miloš Milojević in late July, before stand-in Andreas Georgson steered them into the Europa League group stage.

Form this season: DWWDWW

Most recent result: Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern, 03/09, German Bundesliga﻿

Where they stand: 4th in German Bundesliga

Urs Fischer's side have made a strong start in the Bundesliga (W3 D2), with summer recruit Jordan Pefok (3) and Sheraldo Becker (5) scoring plenty.

Form this season: WLWWLL

Most recent result: Zulte-Waregem 1-3 St Gilloise, 04/09, ﻿Belgian First League﻿

Where they stand: 5th in Belgian First League

As a newly promoted club, St GIlloise finished second in Belgium last season; this is their first UEFA competition campaign (though they played in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in the 1950s and 60s).

2017 final highlights: Ajax 0-2 Man. United

GROUP E

Form this season: WWWWLL

Most recent result: Man United 3-1 Arsenal, 04/09, English Premier League﻿

Where they stand: 5th in English Premier League

After losing their opening two games under new coach Erik ten Hag, United have recovered well – most recently beating league leaders Arsenal on Sunday thanks to a Marcus Rashford double and a debut goal from Antony.

Form this season: DWLW

Most recent result: Real Sociedad 1-1 Atlético Madrid, 03/09, Spanish Liga﻿

Where they stand: 9th in Spanish Liga

Imanol Alguacil's side have won both of their away fixtures this season but have yet to win in two home games (D1 L1).

Form this season: WDDWDW

Most recent result: Dacia Buiucani 0-2 Sheriff, 03/09, ﻿Moldovan First Division﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Moldovan First Division

Stjepan Tomas's team are unbeaten after six games in their domestic league, the club having won 20 of the last 22 Moldovan First Division titles.

Form this season: WLWWL

Most recent result: Omonoia 3-2 AEK Larnaca, 03/09, ﻿Cypriot First Division﻿

Where they stand: 9th in Cypriot First Division

Neil Lennon's side eliminated Gent 4-0 on aggregate in the play-offs but kicked off their domestic league campaign with a 1-0 loss to Akritas Chlorakas.

Feyenoord's 2021/22 goals

GROUP F

Form this season: LDWDW

Most recent result: Lazio 1-2 Napoli, 03/09, Italian Serie A﻿

Where they stand: 8th in Italian Serie A

Maurizio Sarri's side were unbeaten in Serie A this term (W2 D2) before Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Napoli.

Form this season: WWWDW

Most recent result: Go Ahead Eagles 3-4 Feyenoord, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Dutch Eredivisie

Summer signing Danilo has scored five times in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord, who are unbeaten after five league games (W4 D1).

Form this season: LWLDLD

Most recent result: Midtjylland 0-2 AaB, 04/09, ﻿Danish Super League﻿

Where they stand: 8th in Danish Super League

Last season's Danish league runners-up have won just two of their games in all competitions this season, despite Pione Sisto scoring five goals in his eight appearances.

Form this season: DWWLWL

Most recent result: Sturm Graz 0-0 Hartberg, 03/09, ﻿Austrian Bundesliga﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in Austrian Bundesliga

Sturm secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they followed up a 2-1 league win at Rapid Wien with a 3-1 Austrian Cup success against Austria Salzburg on 31 August.

Watch Olympiacos' dramatic 2020 winner against Arsenal

GROUP G

Form this season: WDDWDD

Most recent result: Olympiacos 3-1 Ionikos, 03/09, ﻿Greek Super League﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Greek Super League

Olympiacos have drawn six of their nine games in all competitions this season, under new coach Carlos Corberán.

Form this season: WWLDWW

Most recent result: Kapaz 0-1 Qarabağ, 01/09, ﻿Azerbaijani Premier League﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Azerbaijani Premier League

The Azeri champions have won all four of their opening league games this season and have not conceded in domestic football since a 3-1 opening-day defeat of Sabail.

Form this season: WWWLWW

Most recent result: Leverkusen 2-3 Freiburg, 03/09, German Bundesliga﻿

Where they stand: 1st in German Bundesliga

New signings Michael Gregoritsch and Ritsu Doan have notched three and two goals respectively during Freiburg's buoyant start in the Bundesliga (W4 L1).

Form this season: LDWLDD

Most recent result: Nantes 0-3 Paris, 03/09, French Ligue 1﻿

Where they stand: 13th in French Ligue 1

The French Cup holders have won just once in seven competitive games this season, Galatasaray loanee Mostafa Mohamed scoring two of their six goals.

Highlights: Crvena zvezda 2-2 M. Haifa

GROUP H

Form this season: DDWDLW

Most recent result: Crvena zvezda 1-1 Bačka Topola, 04/09, ﻿Serbian Super League﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Serbian Super League

'Red Star' top the Serbian table despite having at least one game in hand on most of their rivals.

Form this season: WLDLDL

Most recent result: Nice 0-1 Monaco, 04/09, ﻿French Ligue 1﻿

Where they stand: 10th in French Ligue 1

Philippe Clement's side have scored at least once in all eight of their games this season but have won only two of them.

Form this season: WWWLWW

Most recent result: Újpest 0-6 Ferencváros, ﻿04/09, Hungarian First League﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Hungarian First League

New arrival Adama Traoré has scored 11 goals in all competitions for the side that has won the last four Hungarian titles.

Form this season: WDDLLW

Most recent result: Ümraniyespor 0-1 Trabzonspor, 02/09, Turkish Super League﻿

Where they stand: 7th in Turkish Super League