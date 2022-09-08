2022/23 Europa League top scorer: Giménez, Nguen, Vecino and Willian José
Thursday 8 September 2022
Four players top this season's UEFA Europa League scorer charts; check out the most goals, assists and the hat-tricks of the 2022/23 campaign.
Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez, Ferencváros's Tocmac Nguen, Lazio's Matías Vecino and Willian José of Real Betis all kicked off the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage with two goals on opening night.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League
2 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
2 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
2 Willian José (Real Betis)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League
2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League
3 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
3 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
2 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
2 Luis Alberto (Lazio)
2 Marquinhos (Arsenal)
2 Maxi Gómez (Trabzonspor)
2 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)
2 Ibraham Akanbi Rasheed (Sheriff)
2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)
Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9