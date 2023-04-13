Europa League top scorers: Boniface, Rashford lead 2022/23 rankings

Union Saint-Gilloise's Victor Boniface joined Manchester United's Marcus Rashford at the top of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League goalscorers rankings, taking his total to six in the quarter-final first leg.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

Union SG's Victor Boniface scored the opening goal of the Belgian side's impressive 1-1 draw at Leverkusen in the first leg of the quarter-finals to take his total to six for the season. Rashford sat out United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla with an injury, while Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez failed to find the net in the Dutch outfit's 1-0 victory over Roma so remains on five.

6 Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise)

6 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

5 Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

4 Vitinha (Braga)

4 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

4 Robin Knocke (Union Berlin)

4 Ángel Di María (Juventus)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Most assists in this season's Europa League

Former Brazil U17 player Evander has the most assists in the 2022/23 Europa League, teeing up five of Midtjylland's 12 group stage goals (he also scored another). Bruno Fernandes closed within one by notching up his fourth of the campaign in United's 2-2 home draw with Sevilla.

5 Evander (Midtjylland)

4 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

4 Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

3 Simon Adingra (Union Saint-Gilloise)

3 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

3 Amine Gouiri (Rennes)

3 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)

3 Loïc Lapoussin (Union Saint-Gilloise)

3 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

3 Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)

3 Teddy Teuma (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

Boniface (six goals, two assists) has now moved past Rashford (six goals, one assist) and Trabzonspor's Greek playmaker Anastasios Bakasetas, who scored three goals and set up four more before his side were eliminated from the 2022/23 Europa League.

8 Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise)

7 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

7 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

6 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

6 Evander (Midtjylland)

6 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

6 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)

6 Luca Pellegrini (Roma)

6 Teddy Teuma (Union Saint-Gilloise)



How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

There have been three Europa League hat-tricks so far in 2022/23. Before this term there had been 74 hat-tricks in the Europa League era at an average of 5.7 per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a Europa League season (2009/10, 2011/12). Radamel Falcao alone scored three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Vitinha (Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Braga)

Kevin Volland (Monaco 4-1 Crvena zvezda)

Ángel Di María (Nantes 0-3 Juventus)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, scoring a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in the colours of Atlético de Madrid. Only one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers