2022/23 Europa League top scorers: Gimenez and Vitinha top rankings

Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and Braga's Vitinha were the top scorers of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League at the conclusion of the group stage with four goals each in the first six matchdays.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League

4 Vitinha (Braga)

4 Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

3 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

3 Luca Pellegrini (Roma)

3 Rick (Ludogorets)

3 Gustav Isaksen (Midtjylland)

3 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)

3 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

3 Martin Terrier (Rennes)

3 Victor Boniface (Union SG)

3 Joey Veerman (PSV)

3 Kwabwena Owusu (Qarabağ)

3 Kevin Volland (Monaco)

3 Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe)

3 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

3 Guélor Kanga (Crvena zvezda)

3 Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League

5 Evander (Midtjylland)

4 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

3 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

3 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

3 Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League

7 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

6 Evander (Midtjylland)

6 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

6 Luca Pellegrini (Roma)

5 Gustav Isaksen (Midtjylland)

5 Rick (Ludogorets)

5 Vitinha (Braga)

Play Europa League Predictor

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers