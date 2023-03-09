Europa League top scorers: Boniface and Rashford top 2022/23 rankings

Union Saint-Gilloise's Victor Boniface and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford have pulled away at the top of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League's goalscorers rankings, taking their totals to five.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

Rashford added to his tally with the opener in United's 4-1 win against Betis, but Boniface went one better, hitting two in the Belgian side's 3-3 draw at Union Berlin. Rashford nominally tops the rankings: he and Boniface have both scored five and provided one assist, but the Englishman has played fewer minutes: 455 to Boniface's 518.

5 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

5 Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise)

4 Vitinha (Braga)

4 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

4 Robin Knocke (Union Berlin)

4 Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

4 Ángel Di María (Juventus)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Most assists in this season's Europa League

Former Brazil U17 player Evander has the most assists in the 2022/23 Europa League, teeing up five of Midtjylland's 12 group stage goals (he also scored another).

5 Evander (Midtjylland)

4 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

3 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

3 Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

3 Amine Gouiri (Rennes)

3 Loïc Lapoussin (Union Saint-Gilloise)

3 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

3 Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

Trabzonspor's Greek playmaker Anastasios Bakasetas has seven goal involvements in the 2022/23 Europa League: three goals and four assists.

7 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

6 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

6 Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise)

6 Evander (Midtjylland)

6 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

6 Luca Pellegrini (Roma)

6 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

5 Robin Knoche (Union Berlin)

5 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

5 Amine Gouri (Rennes)

5 Gustav Isaksen (Midtjylland)

5 Rick (Ludogorets)

5 Vitinha (Braga)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

There have been three Europa League hat-tricks so far in 2022/23. Before this term there had been 74 hat-tricks in the Europa League era at an average of 5.7 per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a Europa League season (2009/10, 2011/12). Radamel Falcao alone scored three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Vitinha (Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Braga)

Kevin Volland (Monaco 4-1 Crvena zvezda)

Ángel Di María (Nantes 0-3 Juventus)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, scoring a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in the colours of Atlético de Madrid. Only one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

