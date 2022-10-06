2022/23 Europa League top scorers: Gakpo and Giménez top rankings
Thursday 6 October 2022
PSV's Cody Gakpo joined Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez at the top of the UEFA Europa League goalscorers' rankings after scoring twice on Matchday 3.
PSV's Cody Gakpo struck twice in Switzerland to join Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez at the top of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League scorers' rankings following the Matchday 3 games.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League
3 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
3 Cody Gakpo
2 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)
2 Luiz Henrique (Betis)
2 Tokmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
2 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)
2 Kwabwena Owusu (Qarabağ)
2 Marcus Rashford (Man United)
2 Martin Terrier (Rennes)
2 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe)
2 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)
2 Paulo Dybala (Roma)
2 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)
2 Gustav Isaksen (Midtjylland)
2 Guélor Kanga (Crvena zvezda)
2 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)
2 Gustaf Nilsson (St Gilloise)
2 Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv)
2 Yorbe Vertessen (PSV)
2 Marko Vešović (Qarabağ)
2 Willian José (Betis)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League
4 Evander (Midtjylland)
3 Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)
2 Kady (Qarabağ)
2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
2 Cauly (Ludogorets)
2 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)
2 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
2 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
2 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)
2 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)
2 Breel Embolo (Monaco)
2 Simon Adingra (St Gilloise)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League
5 Evander (Midtjylland)
4 Cody Gakpo (PSV)
Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9