Which Europa League clubs have the most players at the 2022 World Cup?
Thursday 17 November 2022
Article summary
There are 126 players from UEFA Europa League clubs at the FIFA World Cup but which teams provide the most?
Article top media content
Article body
A total of 831 players will be involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but which teams provide the most? UEFA Europa League clubs are well represented with 21 remaining contenders seeing players head to Qatar.
Barcelona and Manchester United are two of the six clubs whose ranks at the World Cup reach double figures, while three teams will be able to focus solely on their Europa League campaign to come with none of their players participating in the finals this month.
UEFA.com pores over the figures.
Which team has the most players at the World Cup?
16 Barcelona
15 Manchester United
11 Ajax, Juventus
10 Arsenal, Sevilla
8 Rennes
6 Monaco
5 Betis, Freiburg
4 Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, Roma, Salzburg, Sporting CP
3 Feyenoord
2 Fenerbahçe
1 Ferencváros, Nantes, Real Sociedad, Union Berlin
0 Midtjylland, Shakhtar Donetsk, Union Saint-Gilloise
Which players does each club have at the World Cup?
Barcelona – 16 players in 8 teams
Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Andreas Christensen (Denmark), Jules Koundé, Ousmane Dembélé (France), Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany), Eric García, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Pedri (Spain), Raphinha (Brazil), Ronald Araújo (Uruguay)
Manchester United – 15 players in 9 teams
Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford (England), Lisandro Martínez (Argentina), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Raphaël Varane (France), Casemiro, Fred, Antony (Brazil), Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)
Ajax – 11 players in 4 teams
Remko Pasveer, Jurriën Timber, Steven Bergwijn, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Daley Blind, Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands), Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarez (Mexico), Dušan Tadić (Serbia), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
Juventus – 11 players in 6 teams
Weston McKennie (United States), Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María (Argentina), Wojciech Szczęsny, Arkadiusz Milik (Poland), Adrien Rabiot (France), Danilo, Alex Sandro, Bremer (Brazil), Filip Kostić, Dušan Vlahović (Serbia)
Arsenal – 10 players in 7 teams
Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale (England), Matt Turner (United States), William Saliba (France), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan), Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland), Thomas Partey (Ghana)
Sevilla – 10 players in 5 teams
Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, Papu Gómez (Argentina), Thomas Delaney, Kasper Dolberg (Denmark), Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco), Alex Telles (Brazil), Marko Dmitrović, Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia)
Rennes – 8 players in 7 teams
Alfred Gomis (Senegal), Joe Rodon (Wales), Steve Mandanda (France), Arthur Theate, Jérémy Doku (Belgium), Lovro Majer (Croatia), Christopher Wooh (Cameroon), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana)
Monaco – 6 players in 4 teams
Ismail Jakobs, Krépin Diatta (Senegal), Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana (France), Takumi Minamino (Japan), Breel Embolo (Switzerland)
Betis – 5 players in 4 teams
Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal), Germán Pezzella, Guido Rodríguez (Argentina), Andrés Guardado (Mexico), William Carvalho (Portugal)
Freiburg – 5 players in 4 teams
Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter (Germany), Ritsu Dōan (Japan), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana), Wooyeong Jeong (Korea Republic)
Leverkusen – 4 players in 4 teams
Piero Hincapié (Ecuador), Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands), Sardar Azmoun (Iran), Exequiel Palacios (Argentina)
PSV Eindhoven – 4 players in 2 teams
Cody Gakpo, Luuk de Jong, Xavi Simons (Netherlands), Érick Gutiérrez (Mexico)
Roma – 4 players in 4 teams
Paulo Dybala (Argentina), Nicola Zalewski (Poland), Rui Patrício (Portugal), Matías Viña (Uruguay)
Salzburg – 4 players in 3 teams
Luka Sučić (Croatia), Strahinja Pavlović (Serbia), Philipp Köhn, Noah Okafor (Switzerland)
Sporting CP – 4 players in 3 teams
Hidemasa Morita (Japan), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana), Sebastián Coates, Manuel Ugarte (Uruguay)
Feyenoord – 3 players in 3 teams
Justin Bijlow (Netherlands), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Iran), Sebastian Szymański (Poland)
Fenerbahçe – 2 players in 2 teams
Enner Valencia (Ecuador), Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)
Ferencváros – 1 player in 1 team
Aïssa Laïdouni (Tunisia)
Nantes – 1 player in 1 team
Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon)
Real Sociedad – 1 player in 1 team
Takefusa Kubo (Japan)
Union Berlin – 1 player in 1 team
Frederik Rønnow (Denmark)