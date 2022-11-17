Which Europa League clubs have the most players at the 2022 World Cup?

A total of 831 players will be involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but which teams provide the most? UEFA Europa League clubs are well represented with 21 remaining contenders seeing players head to Qatar.

Barcelona and Manchester United are two of the six clubs whose ranks at the World Cup reach double figures, while three teams will be able to focus solely on their Europa League campaign to come with none of their players participating in the finals this month.

UEFA.com pores over the figures.

Which team has the most players at the World Cup? 16 Barcelona

15 Manchester United

11 Ajax, Juventus

10 Arsenal, Sevilla

8 Rennes

6 Monaco

5 Betis, Freiburg

4 Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, Roma, Salzburg, Sporting CP

3 Feyenoord

2 Fenerbahçe

1 Ferencváros, Nantes, Real Sociedad, Union Berlin

0 Midtjylland, Shakhtar Donetsk, Union Saint-Gilloise

Which players does each club have at the World Cup?

Barcelona – 16 players in 8 teams



Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Andreas Christensen (Denmark), Jules Koundé, Ousmane Dembélé (France), Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany), Eric García, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Pedri (Spain), Raphinha (Brazil), Ronald Araújo (Uruguay)

Manchester United – 15 players in 9 teams

Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford (England), Lisandro Martínez (Argentina), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Raphaël Varane (France), Casemiro, Fred, Antony (Brazil), Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)

Ajax – 11 players in 4 teams

Remko Pasveer, Jurriën Timber, Steven Bergwijn, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Daley Blind, Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands), Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarez (Mexico), Dušan Tadić (Serbia), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Juventus – 11 players in 6 teams

Weston McKennie (United States), Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María (Argentina), Wojciech Szczęsny, Arkadiusz Milik (Poland), Adrien Rabiot (France), Danilo, Alex Sandro, Bremer (Brazil), Filip Kostić, Dušan Vlahović (Serbia)

Arsenal – 10 players in 7 teams

Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale (England), Matt Turner (United States), William Saliba (France), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan), Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland), Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Sevilla – 10 players in 5 teams

Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, Papu Gómez (Argentina), Thomas Delaney, Kasper Dolberg (Denmark), Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco), Alex Telles (Brazil), Marko Dmitrović, Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia)

Rennes – 8 players in 7 teams

Alfred Gomis (Senegal), Joe Rodon (Wales), Steve Mandanda (France), Arthur Theate, Jérémy Doku (Belgium), Lovro Majer (Croatia), Christopher Wooh (Cameroon), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana)

Monaco – 6 players in 4 teams

Ismail Jakobs, Krépin Diatta (Senegal), Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana (France), Takumi Minamino (Japan), Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

Betis – 5 players in 4 teams

Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal), Germán Pezzella, Guido Rodríguez (Argentina), Andrés Guardado (Mexico), William Carvalho (Portugal)

Freiburg – 5 players in 4 teams

Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter (Germany), Ritsu Dōan (Japan), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Ghana), Wooyeong Jeong (Korea Republic)

Leverkusen – 4 players in 4 teams

Piero Hincapié (Ecuador), Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands), Sardar Azmoun (Iran), Exequiel Palacios (Argentina)

PSV Eindhoven – 4 players in 2 teams

Cody Gakpo, Luuk de Jong, Xavi Simons (Netherlands), Érick Gutiérrez (Mexico)

Roma – 4 players in 4 teams

Paulo Dybala (Argentina), Nicola Zalewski (Poland), Rui Patrício (Portugal), Matías Viña (Uruguay)

Salzburg – 4 players in 3 teams

Luka Sučić (Croatia), Strahinja Pavlović (Serbia), Philipp Köhn, Noah Okafor (Switzerland)

Sporting CP – 4 players in 3 teams

Hidemasa Morita (Japan), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana), Sebastián Coates, Manuel Ugarte (Uruguay)

Feyenoord – 3 players in 3 teams

Justin Bijlow (Netherlands), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Iran), Sebastian Szymański (Poland)

Fenerbahçe – 2 players in 2 teams

Enner Valencia (Ecuador), Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

Ferencváros – 1 player in 1 team

Aïssa Laïdouni (Tunisia)

Nantes – 1 player in 1 team

Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon)

Real Sociedad – 1 player in 1 team

Takefusa Kubo (Japan)

Union Berlin – 1 player in 1 team

Frederik Rønnow (Denmark)