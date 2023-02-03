Europa League squad changes: Jorginho in for Arsenal, Sabitzer in for Man United

Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.

What are the Europa League squad changes?

In: Jorrel Hato*, Gerónimo Rulli

Out: Daley Blind, Giovanni, Jay Gorter, Jeppe Jensen, Lisandro Magallán, Lucas Ocampos, Kik Pierie

In: Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard

Out: Cédric Soares, Marquinhos, Albert Sambi Lokonga

In: Angel Alarcon*, Aleix Garrido*, Chadi Riad

Out: Héctor Bellerín, Memphis Depay, Gerard Piqué, Miralem Pjanić, Álvaro Sanz, Álex Valle

In: Samet Akaydın, Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde

Out: Ezgjan Alioski, Gustavo Henrique

In: Myenty Abena, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Kwabwena Owusu

Out: Franck Boli, Aïssa Laïdouni, Xavier Mercier

In: Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leo Sauer

Out: Fredrik André Bjørkan, Jaimy Kroesen

In: Yannik Engelhardt, Jordy Makengo Basambundu, Philipp Treu

Out: Keven Schlotterbeck, Hugo Siquet

In: Leonardo Cerri*, Mattia Compagnon*, Gian Marco Crespi, Dean Huijsen, Emanuele Pecorino*, Marco Raina*

Out: Marley Aké, Weston McKennie

In: Patrick Pentz, Florian Wirtz

Out: Andrei Lunev, Paulinho

In: Jack Butland, Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst

Out: Cristiano Ronaldo, Martin Dúbravka, Charlie McNeill, Shola Shoretire, Axel Tuanzebe

In: Emam Ashour, Armin Gigović, Astrit Selmani

Out: Anders Dreyer, Nikolas Dyhr, Evander, Andreas Nibe, Chris Kouakou, Pablo Ortiz, Kaba Sory

In: Chrislain Matsima*

Out: Benoît Badiashile, Félix Lemaréchal

In: Mathieu Acapandié*, Fabien Centonze, Andy Delort, Michel Junior Diaz, Florent Mollet, Robin Voisine*, Nathan Zeze*

Out: Mohamed Achi, Joe-Loïc Affamah, Dennis Appiah, Abdoul-Kader Bamba, Fábio

In: Enzo Geerts*, Thorgan Hazard, Ismael Saibari*, Fabio Silva, Renzo Tytens*, Patrick Van Aanholt, Tim van den Heuvel*

Out: Jeremy Antonisse, Cody Gakpo, Jesse Giebels, Ki-Jana Hoever, Mees Kreekels, Noni Madueke, Philipp Max, Fredrik Oppegård, Marco van Ginkel, Yorbe Vertessen, Dennis Vos

In: Abner Vinicius Da Silva Santos, Ayoze Pérez

Out: Paul Akouokou, Álex Moreno

In: Jokin Gabilondo

Out: Jonathan Gómez

In: Djaoui Cisse*, Guéla Doué, Noah Le Bret Maboulou*, Léo Rouille*, Ibrahim Salah, Djed Spence, Karl Toko Ekambi, Gabriel Tutu*

Out: Matthis Abline, Noah Françoise, Alfred Gomis, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Martin Terrier

In: Amankwah Forson, Oscar Gloukh, Jérôme Onguéné

Out: Antoine Bernède, Youba Diarra, Nico Mantl, Kamil Piątkowski, Roko Šimić, Maximilian Wöber

In: Loïc Badé, Bryan Gil*, Lucas Ocampos, Óliver Torres

Out: Isco, José Ángel Carmona, Thomas Delaney, Kasper Dolberg, Juanmi, Adnan Januzaj, Kike Salas

In: Kevin Jesus Kelsy Genes, Yehor Nazaryna, Yaroslav Rakitskyy

Out: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykhailo Mudryk

In: Héctor Bellerín, Ousmane Diomande, Mateo Tanlongo

Out: Jesús Alcántar, José Marsà, Pedro Porro

In: Josip Juranović, Aïssa Laïdouni, Jérôme Roussillon

Out: Mathis Bruns, Genki Haraguchi, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Julian Ryerson, Fabio Schneider, Tim Starke

In: Koki Machida, Casper Terho, Yorbe Vertessen

Out: Soulaimane Berradi, Guillaume François, José Rodríguez, Dante Vanzeir

* List B

For the season 2022/23 AS Roma and İstanbul Başakşehir FK have accepted specific sporting restrictions on newly transferred players they may include within their List A for the purpose of participation in UEFA club competitions.

For this specific reason, the List A submitted by AS Roma and İstanbul Başakşehir FK within yesterday's deadline has to undergo specific checks by the Club Financial Control Body and their publication is postponed until those checks are terminated.