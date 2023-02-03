Europa League squad changes: Jorginho in for Arsenal, Sabitzer in for Man United
Friday, 3 February 2023
The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off and round of 16 contenders have confirmed their squad changes.
Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.
What are the Europa League squad changes?
Ajax
In: Jorrel Hato*, Gerónimo Rulli
Out: Daley Blind, Giovanni, Jay Gorter, Jeppe Jensen, Lisandro Magallán, Lucas Ocampos, Kik Pierie
Arsenal
In: Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard
Out: Cédric Soares, Marquinhos, Albert Sambi Lokonga
Barcelona
In: Angel Alarcon*, Aleix Garrido*, Chadi Riad
Out: Héctor Bellerín, Memphis Depay, Gerard Piqué, Miralem Pjanić, Álvaro Sanz, Álex Valle
Fenerbahçe
In: Samet Akaydın, Jayden Quinn Oosterwolde
Out: Ezgjan Alioski, Gustavo Henrique
Ferencváros
In: Myenty Abena, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Kwabwena Owusu
Out: Franck Boli, Aïssa Laïdouni, Xavier Mercier
Feyenoord
In: Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leo Sauer
Out: Fredrik André Bjørkan, Jaimy Kroesen
Freiburg
In: Yannik Engelhardt, Jordy Makengo Basambundu, Philipp Treu
Out: Keven Schlotterbeck, Hugo Siquet
Juventus
In: Leonardo Cerri*, Mattia Compagnon*, Gian Marco Crespi, Dean Huijsen, Emanuele Pecorino*, Marco Raina*
Out: Marley Aké, Weston McKennie
Leverkusen
In: Patrick Pentz, Florian Wirtz
Out: Andrei Lunev, Paulinho
Man United
In: Jack Butland, Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst
Out: Cristiano Ronaldo, Martin Dúbravka, Charlie McNeill, Shola Shoretire, Axel Tuanzebe
Midtjylland
In: Emam Ashour, Armin Gigović, Astrit Selmani
Out: Anders Dreyer, Nikolas Dyhr, Evander, Andreas Nibe, Chris Kouakou, Pablo Ortiz, Kaba Sory
Monaco
In: Chrislain Matsima*
Out: Benoît Badiashile, Félix Lemaréchal
Nantes
In: Mathieu Acapandié*, Fabien Centonze, Andy Delort, Michel Junior Diaz, Florent Mollet, Robin Voisine*, Nathan Zeze*
Out: Mohamed Achi, Joe-Loïc Affamah, Dennis Appiah, Abdoul-Kader Bamba, Fábio
PSV Eindhoven
In: Enzo Geerts*, Thorgan Hazard, Ismael Saibari*, Fabio Silva, Renzo Tytens*, Patrick Van Aanholt, Tim van den Heuvel*
Out: Jeremy Antonisse, Cody Gakpo, Jesse Giebels, Ki-Jana Hoever, Mees Kreekels, Noni Madueke, Philipp Max, Fredrik Oppegård, Marco van Ginkel, Yorbe Vertessen, Dennis Vos
Real Betis
In: Abner Vinicius Da Silva Santos, Ayoze Pérez
Out: Paul Akouokou, Álex Moreno
Real Sociedad
In: Jokin Gabilondo
Out: Jonathan Gómez
Rennes
In: Djaoui Cisse*, Guéla Doué, Noah Le Bret Maboulou*, Léo Rouille*, Ibrahim Salah, Djed Spence, Karl Toko Ekambi, Gabriel Tutu*
Out: Matthis Abline, Noah Françoise, Alfred Gomis, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Martin Terrier
Salzburg
In: Amankwah Forson, Oscar Gloukh, Jérôme Onguéné
Out: Antoine Bernède, Youba Diarra, Nico Mantl, Kamil Piątkowski, Roko Šimić, Maximilian Wöber
Sevilla
In: Loïc Badé, Bryan Gil*, Lucas Ocampos, Óliver Torres
Out: Isco, José Ángel Carmona, Thomas Delaney, Kasper Dolberg, Juanmi, Adnan Januzaj, Kike Salas
Shakhtar
In: Kevin Jesus Kelsy Genes, Yehor Nazaryna, Yaroslav Rakitskyy
Out: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykhailo Mudryk
Sporting CP
In: Héctor Bellerín, Ousmane Diomande, Mateo Tanlongo
Out: Jesús Alcántar, José Marsà, Pedro Porro
Union Berlin
In: Josip Juranović, Aïssa Laïdouni, Jérôme Roussillon
Out: Mathis Bruns, Genki Haraguchi, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Julian Ryerson, Fabio Schneider, Tim Starke
Union Saint-Gilloise
In: Koki Machida, Casper Terho, Yorbe Vertessen
Out: Soulaimane Berradi, Guillaume François, José Rodríguez, Dante Vanzeir
* List B
For the season 2022/23 AS Roma and İstanbul Başakşehir FK have accepted specific sporting restrictions on newly transferred players they may include within their List A for the purpose of participation in UEFA club competitions.
For this specific reason, the List A submitted by AS Roma and İstanbul Başakşehir FK within yesterday's deadline has to undergo specific checks by the Club Financial Control Body and their publication is postponed until those checks are terminated.