Barcelona vs Man United Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday, 7 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg between Barcelona and Man United.
Barcelona and Man United meet in the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday 16 February.
Barcelona vs Man United at a glance
When: Thursday 16 February (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona
What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg (second leg: 23 February)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Barcelona vs Man United on TV
What do you need to know?
Barcelona and Manchester United's 13 previous meetings have tended to be momentous, including victories for the Spanish side in the 2009 and 2011 UEFA Champions League finals and, in the last match between the clubs outside of that competition, a 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup final triumph for United.
Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernández started both the Champions League finals and lost only one of his six appearances in this fixture for the club, although that came in a 2007/08 semi-final when United went on to lift the trophy. The Red Devils added the Europa League to their collection in 2017, but success in the competition has thus far eluded Barcelona.
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford
Form guide
Barcelona
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Most recent result: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla, 05/02, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals
Man United
Form: WWWWLD
Most recent result: Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace, 04/02, English Premier League
Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter
Richard Martin, Man United reporter
What the coaches say
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We were not lucky in the draw; luck was not on our side. Manchester United are on a good run. It's always a pleasure to play at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is doing a good job, they have very good players and it's going to be really difficult to beat them."
Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: To follow.
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.