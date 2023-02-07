Barcelona vs Man United Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Barcelona and Man United meet in the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday 16 February.

Barcelona vs Man United at a glance When: Thursday 16 February (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg (second leg: 23 February)

Where to watch Barcelona vs Man United on TV

What do you need to know?

Barcelona and Manchester United's 13 previous meetings have tended to be momentous, including victories for the Spanish side in the 2009 and 2011 UEFA Champions League finals and, in the last match between the clubs outside of that competition, a 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup final triumph for United.

Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernández started both the Champions League finals and lost only one of his six appearances in this fixture for the club, although that came in a 2007/08 semi-final when United went on to lift the trophy. The Red Devils added the Europa League to their collection in 2017, but success in the competition has thus far eluded Barcelona.

Man United and Barcelona in Europa League showdown

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Form guide

Barcelona

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Most recent result: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla, 05/02, Spanish Liga

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Man United

Form: WWWWLD

Most recent result: Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace, 04/02, English Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

All Marcus Rashford's Europa League goals

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

Richard Martin, Man United reporter

What the coaches say

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "We were not lucky in the draw; luck was not on our side. Manchester United are on a good run. It's always a pleasure to play at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is doing a good job, they have very good players and it's going to be really difficult to beat them."

