Man United vs Barcelona Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Man United and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg on Thursday 23 February.

Man United vs Barcelona at a glance When: Thursday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg (first leg: 2-2)

The first leg was quite simply enthralling. A record crowd for the competition was treated to an end-to-end encounter which ultimately ended all square, Raphinha earning the Spanish Liga leaders a 2-2 draw with 14 minutes left. Marcus Rashford got United's first on the night and will surely be the man to watch again at Old Trafford – two more goals against Leicester on Sunday took his tally to 16 in 17 games since the FIFA World Cup. Barça aren't exactly lacking in firepower, though, which is why this game once again promises so much.

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Roberto, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Form guide

Man United

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDWW

Most recent result: Man United 3-0 Leicester, 19/02, English Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Barcelona

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWWW

Most recent result: Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz, 19/02, Spanish Liga

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Expert predictions

Richard Martin, Man United reporter

The first leg confirmed the progress made by Erik ten Hag's side. They played Barcelona off the Camp Nou pitch for long spells and looked on track for their first ever away win against the Catalan side before their concentration and confidence faded in the final 15 minutes, costing them their lead and almost the match.

But that excellent result and performance should be the platform to progress at Old Trafford.

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

European fans will be hoping this second leg yields as much entertainment, thrills and spills as last week's magnificent 2-2 draw. All of Europe except the Blaugrana supporters, staff and players, that is. At home, Barça were pressed, buffeted and nearly beaten.

Here they require, somehow, to exert more control, allow fewer counterattacks and to dramatically lower their average of two goals conceded per game across seven European matches this term. And they must do so without ﻿Ousmane Dembélé, Pedri and Gavi.

Still only in his first full season at the Barcelona helm, Xavi Hernández has already orchestrated big Europa League away wins in Naples and Istanbul. Can he conjure another one here?

What the coaches say

Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "Yes, we should have won [the first leg] but we have steps to go. We have two good teams at the highest level; it was a really high performance level and I was really pleased with the performance from my team."

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "They play marvellous counterattacking football, Rashford getting in behind, Bruno [Fernandes] finding long passes. We wanted to mature the match [in the first leg], calm things down from the constant end to end, but United are very good at playing the way they want to."