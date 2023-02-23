Europa League knockout round play-off second legs: Man United, Leverkusen, Roma, Sporting through

Leverkusen and Shakhtar were shoot-out winners while Sporting CP and Juventus found their feet on their travels to secure passage through the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Highlights: Man United 2-1 Barcelona

Barcelona struck first in the heavyweight showdown at Old Trafford, David De Gea unable to keep out Robert Lewandowski's 18th-minute penalty as the visitors regained the lead in the tie. The Spanish side dominated first-half possession, but were pegged back as Fred finished from Bruno Fernandes' ball two minutes after the interval. United substitute Antony then scored what proved to be the winner, finishing low past Marc-André ter Stegen on 73 minutes

Did you know?

United had not beaten Barcelona in five games (D1 L4) before tonight, including defeats in the 2009 and 2011 UEFA Champions League finals.

Highlights: Nantes 0-3 Juventus

Juventus saw off ten-man Nantes thanks to an inspired Ángel Di María. The Argentinian hit a hat-trick, including an unstoppable curling drive with just five minutes gone. Another effort was blocked by the hand of Canaries defender Nicolas Pallois, who was dismissed, the Juve winger converting the resulting spot kick. Di María completed his treble with 12 minutes remaining with a glancing header at the far post.

Did you know?

Di María is the first Juve player to score a hat-trick in a UEFA away game since Filippo Inzaghi hit three in a 4-4 draw at Hamburg in September 2000.

Highlights: Midtjylland 0-4 Sporting CP

Sporting CP trailed until late on in the first leg, and built on that momentum when Sebastián Coates headed their first in Denmark. Midtjylland's Paulinho was then dismissed after collecting two bookings in as many first-half minutes and Pedro Gonçalves pressed the visitors' advantage with a sublime volley. His deflected second and a Stefan Gartenmann own goal completed a big away win.

Did you know?

Sporting have won all six of their two-legged UEFA club competition knockout ties against Danish opposition.



Rennes 2-1 Shakhtar (agg: 3-3, Shakhtar win 5-4 on pens)

Highlights: Rennes 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (4-5 pens)

Andriy Trubin saved three spot kicks in the shoot-out as weary Shakhtar progressed in sudden death, Kevin Kelsy converting the winner. Karl Toko Ekambi fired in off the crossbar to level the tie in normal time, and substitute Ibrahim Salah seemed to have won it for Rennes when he scored at the start of the second half of extra time. However, 18-year-old Jeanuël Belocian's late own goal threw the Pitmen a lifeline they duly grasped.

Did you know?

Rennes are unbeaten in their last nine UEFA club competition home matches (W5 D4).

What next? The winners take their place in Friday's round of 16 draw, where they will be face the group winners. The group winners are Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise.

Highlights: Union Berlin 3-1 Ajax

Former Ajax youth-team player Danilho Doekhi put the seal on Union's first Europa League knockout win at the expense of his old club. Robin Knoche's penalty and Josip Juranović's finish had put Union 2-0 up at half-time. Mohammed Kudus gave Ajax hope with an early second-half strike but Doekhi scored a powerful header and the visitors ended with ten men after Edson Álvarez was sent off in the final stages.

Did you know?

Ajax have won only two of their last ten European matches (D2 L6).



Monaco 2-3 Leverkusen (agg: 5-5, Leverkusen win 5-3 on pens)

Highlights: Monaco 2-3 Leverkusen (3-5 pens)

Leverkusen scored all five of their shoot-out penalties to settle a frantic tie. Florian Wirtz put the visitors ahead but Wissam Ben Yedder levelled from the spot. Exequiel Palacios and Amine Adli then struck to give Leverkusen a 5-4 aggregate lead, but Breel Embolo replied with three minutes remaining to take the tie to extra time. Eliot Matazo hit the bar for Monaco in the shoot-out; the visitors took full advantage.

Did you know?

Monaco have scored two or more goals in nine of their last ten matches in all competitions.



Highlights: PSV 2-0 Sevilla

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side came agonisingly close to extra time despite failing to trouble their guests for much of the night. Ivan Rakitić crashed a shot against the bar for the visitors after the break, but PSV took courage from Luuk de Jong's 77th-minute effort against his old club. De Jong then had a second ruled out for offside, and further chances fell to Johan Bakayoko before Fábio Silva's second goal arrived too late.

Did you know?

Six-time competition winners Sevilla are without a win in ten European away fixtures (D5 L5).

Highlights: Roma 2-0 Salzburg

Andrea Belotti's close-range header and Paulo Dybala's impressive volley helped José Mourinho's men turn the tie around in the first half in Rome. The Giallorossi dominated from the off and got their breakthrough shortly after the half-hour when Belotti nodded in after good work by Leonardo Spinazzola. Seven minutes later, Spinazzola picked out Dybala, who earned his side an aggregate victory with a stunning first-time effort.

Did you know?

Europa Conference League winners Roma have been victorious in nine of their last ten two-legged ties in UEFA club competition.