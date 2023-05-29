UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Sevilla vs Roma in Europa League: Previous meeting, head-to-head record

Monday, May 29, 2023

How the UEFA Europa League finalists have fared against each other.

Youssef En-Nesyri (L) struck when Sevilla beat Roma in their only meeting in UEFA competition to date
Youssef En-Nesyri (L) struck when Sevilla beat Roma in their only meeting in UEFA competition to date POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sevilla face Roma in the 2022/23 final on 31 May and the fixture will bring back happy memories for the Spanish side, who won the only previous meeting between the pair three years ago on their way to their sixth UEFA Europa League crown.

Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Highlights: Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Sevilla saw off the Giallorossi in the round of 16 in 2019/20, Sergio Reguilón (22) and Youssef En-Nesyri (44) scoring the all-important goals before half-time. "It was a complete game from us in all ways, both in an attacking and defending sense," said left-back Reguilón. "With a great group of lads and great people like we've got here, you can got a long way and I hope to win the Europa League with Sevilla."

﻿Three matches and 15 days later, Sevilla did just that, defeating Roma's domestic rivals Inter 3-2 in a final classic in Cologne courtesy of two Luuk de Jong strikes and a Romelu Lukaku own goal. Wondering why the games were so close together? This, of course, was a knockout stage played during the COVID pandemic, and constituted one-off rounds in a mini-tournament played in August in Germany.

What went wrong for Roma against Sevilla that hot summer day in Duisburg? "Everything," conceded skipper Edin Džeko. "We were never in the game, from the start to the finish." Paulo Fonseca's charges managed just one shot on target and ended with ten men when Gianluca Mancini was sent off late on.

Line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Banega, Fernando, Jordán; Ocampos (Vázquez 90+6), En-Nesyri (De Jong 90+3), Suso (Munir 67)

Roma: Pau López; Mancini, Ibañez, Kolarov (Villar 78); Bruno Peres, Diawara (Pérez 57), Cristante, Spinazzola; Zaniolo (Pellegrini 57), Mkhitaryan; Džeko

