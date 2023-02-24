Europa League: Previous meetings, head-to-head records
Friday, 24 February 2023
The last 16 in the UEFA Europa League are no strangers, with the next round throwing up several intriguing rematches.
Find out how the UEFA Europa League contenders have fared against their round of 16 rivals in UEFA competition, and any potential future opponents. Manchester United may never have met Betis, their next obstacle, but they have plenty of history against a few teams that could lie ahead if they get past the Spanish side. Then there's last-16 opponents Sevilla and Fenerbahçe, whose match-up is a repeat of a bona fide UEFA Champions League classic.
Last-16 ties
Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe
Juventus vs Freiburg
Leverkusen vs Ferencváros
Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Man United vs Betis
Roma vs Real Sociedad
Shakhtar vs Feyenoord
Arsenal (ENG)
Round of 16 opponents
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0
- Danny Welbeck scored the only goal in two meetings between the sides in the 2018/19 group stage, in a 1-0 win in Lisbon. The Gunners went on to reach the final. Arsenal also beat Sporting CP 3-0 at home and on aggregate in the 1969/70 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the precursor to this competition before it came under the UEFA umbrella. George Graham struck twice!
Possible future Europa League opposition
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe P6 W4 D2 L0 F12 A2
Ferencváros Have never met
Feyenoord Have never met
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A3
Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2
Man United P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A3
Shakhtar P4 W2 D0 L2 F9 A8
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Betis (ESP)
Round of 16 opponents
Man United Have never met
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal Have never met
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
Ferencváros P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Feyenoord Have never met
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus Have never met
Leverkusen P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A5
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Shakhtar Have never met
Sporting CP Have never met
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Round of 16 opponents
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5
- These sides played out a famous thriller in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Turkish side were twice pegged back before Semih Şentürk grabbed a 3-2 first leg win in Istanbul, but within nine minutes of the second instalment Sevilla were ahead in the tie. Deivid responded, and did so again after a goal from Frédéric Kanouté. No goals in extra time meant penalties, where Volkan Demirel saved three to clinch it.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal P6 W0 D2 L4 F2 A12
Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
Ferencváros P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
Feyenoord P4 W2 D0 L2 F2 A3
Freiburg Have never metJuventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A3
Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Man United P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A13
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma Have never met
Shakhtar P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
Sporting CP Have never met
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Ferencváros (HUN)
Round of 16 opponents
Leverkusen P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
- The sides traded home wins in a Europa League campaign of contrasting fortunes in 2021/22. Leverkusen topped the group while Ferencváros' Matchday 6 triumph brought their only three points.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal Have never met
Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
Feyenoord P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A6
Man United P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A4
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Sevilla Have never met
Shakhtar Have never met
Sporting CP Have never met
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Feyenoord (NED)
Round of 16 opponents
Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal Have never met
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A2
Ferencváros P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Freiburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A8
Leverkusen Have never met
Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A9
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Union Berlin P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Freiburg (GER)
Round of 16 opponents
Juventus Have never met
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal Have never met
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe Have never met
Ferencváros Have never met
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Leverkusen Have never met
Man United Have never met
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma Have never met
Sevilla P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A4
Shakhtar Have never met
Sporting CP Have never met
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Juventus (ITA)
Round of 16 opponents
Freiburg Have never met
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal P6 W1 D2 L3 F3 A7
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A0
Feyenoord P4 W1 D1 L2 F8 A4
Ferencváros P3 W2 D0 L1 F6 A3
Leverkusen P4 W3 D0 L1 F10 A3
Man United P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
Real Sociedad P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
Roma Have never met
Sevilla P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2
Shakhtar P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Leverkusen (GER)
Round of 16 opponents
Ferencváros P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
- The sides traded home wins in a Europa League campaign of contrasting fortunes in 2021/22. Leverkusen topped the group while Ferencváros' Matchday 6 triumph brought their only three points.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5
Betis P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A1
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Feyenoord Have never met
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A10
Man United P6 W0 D2 L4 F6 A16
Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9
Sevilla Have never met
Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0
Sporting CP P6 W5 D1 L0 F13 A4
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Man United (ENG)
Round of 16 opponents
Betis Have never met
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
Fenerbahçe P6 W3 D0 L3 F13 A9
Ferencváros P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5
Feyenoord P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A3
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
Leverkusen P6 W4 D2 L0 F16 A6
Real Sociedad P6 W3 D2 L1 F6 A1
Roma P8 W5 D1 L2 F21 A9
Sevilla P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Sporting CP P4 W3 D0 L1 F7 A7
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Round of 16 opponents
Roma Have never met
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal Have never met
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe Have never met
Ferencváros Have never met
Feyenoord Have never met
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Man United P6 W1 D2 L3 F1 A6
Sevilla Have never met
Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6
Sporting CP P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A1
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Roma (ITA)
Round of 16 opponents
Real Sociedad Have never met
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5
Betis P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Fenerbahçe Have never met
Ferencváros P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Feyenoord P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus Have never met
Leverkusen P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9
Man United P8 W2 D1 L5 F9 A21
Sevilla P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A2
Shakhtar P8 W4 D0 L4 F13 A10
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise P4 W1 D2 L1 F5 A4
Sevilla (ESP)
Round of 16 opponents
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5
- Sevilla were edged out in a thriller when these sides met in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Liga side twice levelled in a 3-2 away defeat and were ahead in the tie inside nine minutes at home, with Dani Alves among the scorers. Fenerbahçe hit back, though, and again after Frédéric Kanouté found the net before Volkan Demirel saved three penalties to win it on spot kicks.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A4
Betis P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Ferencváros Have never met
Feyenoord P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Freiburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5
Leverkusen Have never met
Man United P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A0
Shakhtar P4 W2 D2 L0 F10 A7
Sporting CP P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Shakhtar (UKR)
Round of 16 opponents
Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2
- Back-to-back wins against the Dutch side laid the platform for Shakhtar's run to the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Bernard struck both goals in a 2-1 away triumph before Marlos's double led the Pitmen to a 3-1 home victory. Feyenoord took the lead in both games.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A9
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
Ferencváros Have never met
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5
Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0
Man United P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0
Roma P8 W4 D0 L4 F10 A13
Sevilla P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A10
Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Sporting CP (POR)
Round of 16 opponents
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
- Sporting CP managed a draw at Arsenal in the 2018/19 group stage, but a 1-0 defeat by the Gunners in Lisbon consigned them to second spot.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe Have never met
Ferencváros Have never met
Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Leverkusen P6 W0 D1 L5 F4 A13
Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A7
Real Sociedad P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A2
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Sevilla P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Shakhtar P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met
Union Berlin (GER)
Round of 16 opponents
Union Saint-Gilloise P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
- The two Unions traded 1-0 away wins during the group stage. Sven Michel was sent off late on in September's home defeat but the forward made amends with the only goal of the rematch to seal a place in the knockouts.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal Have never met
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe Have never met
Ferencváros Have never met
Feyenoord P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus Have never met
Leverkusen Have never met
Man United Have never met
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma Have never met
Sevilla Have never met
Shakhtar Have never met
Sporting CP Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Round of 16 opponents
Union Berlin P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
- The two Unions traded 1-0 away wins during the group stage, Senne Lynen scoring the only goal in Berlin in September. With top spot already assured, the Belgians were edged out by an early goal on Matchday 6.
Possible future Europa League opposition
Arsenal Have never met
Betis Have never met
Fenerbahçe Have never met
Ferencváros Have never met
Feyenoord Have never met
Freiburg Have never met
Juventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
Leverkusen Have never met
Man United Have never met
Real Sociedad Have never met
Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A5
Sevilla Have never met
Shakhtar Have never met
Sporting CP Have never met