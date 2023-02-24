Europa League: Previous meetings, head-to-head records

Find out how the UEFA Europa League contenders have fared against their round of 16 rivals in UEFA competition, and any potential future opponents. Manchester United may never have met Betis, their next obstacle, but they have plenty of history against a few teams that could lie ahead if they get past the Spanish side. Then there's last-16 opponents Sevilla and Fenerbahçe, whose match-up is a repeat of a bona fide UEFA Champions League classic.

Last-16 ties Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe

Juventus vs Freiburg

Leverkusen vs Ferencváros

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Man United vs Betis

Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar vs Feyenoord

*Stats are for UEFA competition only.

Round of 16 opponents

Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Danny Welbeck scored the only goal in two meetings between the sides in the 2018/19 group stage, in a 1-0 win in Lisbon. The Gunners went on to reach the final. Arsenal also beat Sporting CP 3-0 at home and on aggregate in the 1969/70 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the precursor to this competition before it came under the UEFA umbrella. George Graham struck twice!

Sporting vs Arsenal: Watch 2018 Welbeck winner

Possible future Europa League opposition

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe P6 W4 D2 L0 F12 A2

Ferencváros Have never met

Feyenoord Have never met

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A3

Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2

Man United P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

Real Sociedad Have never met

Roma P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A3

Shakhtar P4 W2 D0 L2 F9 A8﻿

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Man United Have never met



Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal Have never met

Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

Ferencváros P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1

Feyenoord Have never met

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus Have never met

Leverkusen P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A5

Real Sociedad Have never met

Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Shakhtar Have never met

Sporting CP Have never met

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

These sides played out a famous thriller in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Turkish side were twice pegged back before Semih Şentürk grabbed a 3-2 first leg win in Istanbul, but within nine minutes of the second instalment Sevilla were ahead in the tie. Deivid responded, and did so again after a goal from Frédéric Kanouté. No goals in extra time meant penalties, where Volkan Demirel saved three to clinch it.

Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal P6 W0 D2 L4 F2 A12

Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

Ferencváros P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4

Feyenoord P4 W2 D0 L2 F2 A3

Freiburg Have never metJuventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A3

Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4

Man United P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A13

Real Sociedad Have never met

Roma Have never met﻿

Shakhtar P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3

Sporting CP Have never met

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met

Fenerbahçe's best Europa League group stage goals

Round of 16 opponents

Leverkusen P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

The sides traded home wins in a Europa League campaign of contrasting fortunes in 2021/22. Leverkusen topped the group while Ferencváros' Matchday 6 triumph brought their only three points.

Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal Have never met

Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2

Feyenoord P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A6

Man United P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A4

Real Sociedad Have never met

Roma P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1

Sevilla Have never met

Shakhtar Have never met

Sporting CP Have never met

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5



Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal Have never met

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A2

Ferencváros P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Freiburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A8

Leverkusen Have never met

Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A9

Real Sociedad Have never met

Roma P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2﻿

Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4

Union Berlin P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2

Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Juventus Have never met



Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal Have never met

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe Have never met

Ferencváros Have never met

Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

Leverkusen Have never met

Man United Have never met

Real Sociedad Have never met

Roma Have never met

Sevilla P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A4

Shakhtar Have never met

Sporting CP Have never met

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Freiburg Have never met



Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal P6 W1 D2 L3 F3 A7

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A0

Feyenoord P4 W1 D1 L2 F8 A4

Ferencváros P3 W2 D0 L1 F6 A3

Leverkusen P4 W3 D0 L1 F10 A3

Man United P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17

Real Sociedad P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2

Roma Have never met

Sevilla P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2

Shakhtar P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2

Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Round of 16 opponents

Ferencváros P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

The sides traded home wins in a Europa League campaign of contrasting fortunes in 2021/22. Leverkusen topped the group while Ferencváros' Matchday 6 triumph brought their only three points.

Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5

Betis P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A1

Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2﻿

Feyenoord Have never met

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A10

Man United P6 W0 D2 L4 F6 A16

Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1

Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9

Sevilla Have never met

Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0

Sporting CP P6 W5 D1 L0 F13 A4

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Betis Have never met



Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

Fenerbahçe P6 W3 D0 L3 F13 A9

Ferencváros P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5

Feyenoord P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A3

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17

Leverkusen P6 W4 D2 L0 F16 A6

Real Sociedad P6 W3 D2 L1 F6 A1

Roma P8 W5 D1 L2 F21 A9

Sevilla P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4

Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Sporting CP P4 W3 D0 L1 F7 A7

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Roma Have never met



Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal Have never met

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe Have never met

Ferencváros Have never met

Feyenoord Have never met

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4

Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3

Man United P6 W1 D2 L3 F1 A6﻿

Sevilla Have never met

Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6

Sporting CP P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A1

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise Have never met

Real Sociedad's best Europa League group stage goals

Round of 16 opponents

Real Sociedad Have never met



Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5

Betis P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

Fenerbahçe Have never met

Ferencváros P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3

Feyenoord P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2

Freiburg Have never met﻿

Juventus Have never met

Leverkusen P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9

Man United P8 W2 D1 L5 F9 A21

Sevilla P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A2

Shakhtar P8 W4 D0 L4 F13 A10

Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P4 W1 D2 L1 F5 A4

Round of 16 opponents

Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

Sevilla were edged out in a thriller when these sides met in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Liga side twice levelled in a 3-2 away defeat and were ahead in the tie inside nine minutes at home, with Dani Alves among the scorers. Fenerbahçe hit back, though, and again after Frédéric Kanouté found the net before Volkan Demirel saved three penalties to win it on spot kicks.

Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A4

Betis P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Ferencváros Have never met

Feyenoord P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Freiburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0

Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5

Leverkusen Have never met

Man United P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4

Real Sociedad Have never met

Roma P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A0

Shakhtar P4 W2 D2 L0 F10 A7

Sporting CP P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2

Back-to-back wins against the Dutch side laid the platform for Shakhtar's run to the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Bernard struck both goals in a 2-1 away triumph before Marlos's double led the Pitmen to a 3-1 home victory. Feyenoord took the lead in both games.

Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A9

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0

Ferencváros Have never met﻿

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5

Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0

Man United P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0

Roma P8 W4 D0 L4 F10 A13

Sevilla P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A10

Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Sporting CP managed a draw at Arsenal in the 2018/19 group stage, but a 1-0 defeat by the Gunners in Lisbon consigned them to second spot.

Possible future Europa League opposition

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe Have never met

Ferencváros Have never met

Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Leverkusen P6 W0 D1 L5 F4 A13

Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A7

Real Sociedad P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A2

Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Sevilla P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3

Shakhtar P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ Have never met

Round of 16 opponents

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

The two Unions traded 1-0 away wins during the group stage. Sven Michel was sent off late on in September's home defeat but the forward made amends with the only goal of the rematch to seal a place in the knockouts.﻿

Possible future Europa League opposition

Arsenal Have never met

Betis Have never met

Fenerbahçe Have never met

Ferencváros Have never met

Feyenoord P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5

Freiburg Have never met

Juventus Have never met

Leverkusen Have never met

Man United Have never met

Real Sociedad Have never met﻿

Roma Have never met

Sevilla Have never met

Shakhtar Have never met

Sporting CP Have never met



Union Berlin vs Union SG in the group stage

Round of 16 opponents

Union Berlin P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

The two Unions traded 1-0 away wins during the group stage, Senne Lynen scoring the only goal in Berlin in September. With top spot already assured, the Belgians were edged out by an early goal on Matchday 6.