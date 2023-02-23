Europa League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records

Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Union Berlin (GER)

Man United (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Roma (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Sporting CP (POR)

How the draw works

• The eight group stage winners will be seeded; the eight knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded.

• The group winners play the second leg at home.

• Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.