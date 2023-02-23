Europa League round of 16 draw: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Thursday, 23 February 2023
Who can your team get in Friday's UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw and how have they fared in past encounters? See all the possible scenarios.
Seeded teams
Arsenal (ENG)
Betis (ESP)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Feyenoord (NED)
Freiburg (GER)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Unseeded teams
Union Berlin (GER)
Man United (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Leverkusen (GER)
Roma (ITA)
Sevilla (ESP)
Shakhtar (UKR)
Sporting CP (POR)
How the draw works
• The eight group stage winners will be seeded; the eight knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded.
• The group winners play the second leg at home.
• Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.
Arsenal (ENG)
Can play: Juventus, Leverkusen, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Previous meetings
Juventus P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A3
Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2
Roma P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A3
Shakhtar P4 W2 D0 L2 F9 A8
Sporting CP P4 W2 D2 L0 F4 A0
Union Berlin N/A
Betis (ESP)
Can play: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Previous meetings
Juventus N/A
Leverkusen P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A5
Man United N/A
Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin N/A
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Can play: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Previous meetings
Juventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A3
Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Man United P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A13
Roma N/A
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5
Shakhtar P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin N/A
Ferencváros (HUN)
Can play: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Previous meetings
Juventus P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A6
Leverkusen P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Man United P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A4
Roma P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Sevilla N/A
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin N/A
Feyenoord (NED)
Can play: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Previous meetings
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A8
Leverkusen N/A
Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A9
Roma P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5
Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Union Berlin P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2
Freiburg (GER)
Can play: Juventus, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP
Previous meetings
Juventus N/A
Man United N/A
Roma N/A
Sevilla P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A4
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Juventus (ITA)
Can play: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Arsenal P6 W1 D2 L3 F3 A7
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A0
Ferencváros P3 W2 D0 L1 F6 A3
Feyenoord P4 W1 D1 L2 F8 A4
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
Union Saint-Gilloise P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Leverkusen (GER)
Can play: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5
Betis P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A1
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Ferencváros P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Feyenoord N/A
Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Union Saint-Gilloise N/A
Man United (ENG)
Can play: Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe P6 W3 D0 L3 F13 A9
Ferencváros P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5
Feyenoord P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A3
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad P6 W3 D2 L1 F6 A1
Union Saint-Gilloise N/A
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Can play: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Previous meetings
Juventus P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Man United P6 W1 D2 L3 F1 A6
Roma N/A
Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6
Sporting CP P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A1
Union Berlin N/A
Roma (ITA)
Can play: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Arsenal P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5
Betis P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Fenerbahçe N/A
Ferencváros P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Feyenoord P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad N/A
Union Saint-Gilloise P4 W1 D2 L1 F5 A4
Sevilla (ESP)
Can play: Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Arsenal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A4
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Freiburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0
Union Saint-Gilloise N/A
Shakhtar (UKR)
Can play: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A9
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0
Union Saint-Gilloise
Sporting CP (POR)
Can play: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Arsenal P4 W0 D2 L2 F0 A4
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe N/A
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A2
Union Saint-Gilloise
Union Berlin (GER)
Can play: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Previous meetings
Arsenal N/A
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe N/A
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5
Real Sociedad N/A
Union Saint-Gilloise P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Can play: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Previous meetings
Juventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
Leverkusen N/A
Man United N/A
Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A5
Sevilla N/A
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1