Arsenal 1-1 Sporting CP (agg: 3-3, 3-5 pens): Visitors reach Europa League quarter-finals on penalties after Pedro Gonçalves stunner

Pedro Gonçalves scored with a sensational strike from near the halfway line as ten-man Sporting CP struck back and survived Leandro Trossard hitting the post before eliminating Arsenal on penalties to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

Key moments 19': Xhaka curls Gunners ahead in tie

62': Pedro Gonçalves equalises from near halfway

72': Ramsdale denies Edwards at close range

97': Adán diverts Trossard shot onto post

117': Goalkeeper repels Gabriel header

118': Ugarte dismissed for second yellow card

Match in brief: Sporting squeeze through

Pedro Gonçalves equalises with a remarkable long-range strike UEFA via Getty Images

Sporting threatened earliest but Arsenal struck first, Granit Xhaka pouncing to curl clinically in after Antonio Adán had saved Gabriel Martinelli's low effort. That gave the hosts the momentum, and Gabriel Jesus – involved for 45 minutes on his first start since November – featured in much of their good work.

The Lions looked transformed after the break, however, although their extravagantly brilliant equaliser came out of the blue. Looking up just beyond the halfway line, Pedro Gonçalves lofted an audacious, perfectly weighted lob over Aaron Ramsdale and into the roof of the net.

Arsenal were reeling, only avoiding falling behind when Ramsdale bravely thwarted former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards after he broke clear. The Premier League leaders rallied in extra time, though, hitting a post with substitute Leandro Trossard's effort via the inspired Adán's fingertips.

Manuel Ugarte received a second booking with two minutes remaining but Sporting would not be denied. After seven perfect kicks, Gabriel Martinelli's effort from Arsenal's fourth penalty was pushed away by Adán, and Nuno Santos fired in the emphatic deciding spot kick.

As it happened: Arsenal 1-1 Sporting CP (pens: 3-5)

Sporting celebrate in front of their fans UEFA via Getty Images

Lynsey Hooper, Arsenal reporter

The hosts had more of the key chances but were unable to put this tie to bed. Sporting never looked out of it and Adán was in inspired form. The pendulum finally felt like it swung in Sporting's favour in the shoot-out, especially kicking towards the end with the away fans behind the goal. It feels harsh on Arsenal, but when it comes to character and mental resilience, they met their match in Sporting.

Carlos Machado, Sporting CP reporter

The visitors reach the last eight after an epic win on penalties. Rúben Amorim said that Sporting could compete against the Premier League leaders and they did. Pedro Gonçalves' wonder goal was the highlight – along with Adán, he was the hero.

Antonio Adán saves Gabriel Martinelli's penalty UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "It's a huge blow. There were moments, especially during the first 75 minutes, when we weren't at our level and gave every ball away. It was a very different game to the first leg. They are really good at attacking spaces and second-line runs. We didn't put enough pressure on the ball. That created an open, transition-based game that we didn't want to play."

Amorim: 'We were better'

Rúben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "The result is the only thing that matters but you have to applaud the way my players played – how they stood up after conceding the first goal, which we didn't deserve. We had a hard time at the end. Extra time was difficult for us. Arsenal always respected us. We were happy to get to penalties but we deserved it."

Martin Keown, BT Sport "The way Sporting took those penalties, with the pressure they were under – you wondered if Ramsdale was going to get to them but they were emphatic. Arsenal were better in extra time but Sporting deserved to win."

Granit Xhaka signals his satisfaction at giving Arsenal the advantage Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Key stats

Sporting are in the Europa League quarter-finals for the third time, and the first since 2017/18.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last five European matches against English opposition (W1 D4).

The Lions have lost five of their last 11 matches against English opposition, drawing five including this one.

The defeat extended the Gunners' winless run in knockout-stage matches in the competition to five games.

Arsenal had not conceded in four home Europa League matches before Pedro Gonçalves' goal.

The London club had won their previous three home matches in the competition this season.

Line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu (White 9), Saliba (Holding 21), Gabriel, Zinchenko; Nelson (Saka 66), Jorginho (Partey 66), Xhaka, Fábio Vieira (Ødegaard 100); Martinelli, Jesus (Trossard 46)

Sporting CP: Adán; St. Juste, ﻿Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Pedro Gonçalves (Dário Essugo 93), Ugarte, Matheus Reis (Nuno Santos 93); Edwards (Tanlongo 119), Paulinho (Youssef Chermiti 89), Francisco Trincāo (Arthur Gomes 105)