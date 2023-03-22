Man United vs Sevilla Europa League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, 22 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Manchester United and Sevilla.
Manchester United and Sevilla meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.
Man United vs Sevilla at a glance
When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Juventus or Sporting CP in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first
Where to watch Man United vs Sevilla on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Last season, Atlético Madrid eliminated Man United before losing to Man City in successive rounds of the UEFA Champions League. This season, the Red Devils will be eager to improve on that as they line up against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals, having accounted for their neighbours Real Betis in the round of 16.
Sevilla have had the edge in previous encounters: they beat United 2-1 on aggregate in the 2017/18 Champions League round of 16, and by the same scoreline in the one-legged 2019/20 Europa League semi-finals. However, with Marcus Rashford on top form, United can feel confident, while shaky Sevilla recently parted company with coach Jorge Sampaoli.
Previous line-ups
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Sevilla: Dmitrović; Montiel, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles, Acuña; Óliver Torres, Fernando, Rakitić, Rafa Mir; En-Nesyri
Form guide
Man United
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW
Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League
Sevilla
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWLL
Where they stand: 14th in Spanish Liga
Expert predictions
Man United reporter
Sevilla reporter
View from the camps
Erik ten Hag, Man United manager: "Sevilla [have] a very good record; we have to be aware of it. It is going to be tough. They are very experienced in the Europa League, [having] won it so many times."
Monchi, Sevilla sporting director: "We will go into the tie with optimism, hoping for a good result in Manchester so we can advance in front of our fans. [United] should be seen as favourites, but we have injured players to come back who will make us more competitive, and we have to be optimistic. When a team has won six Europa Leagues in the last 20 years, they have shown they can get through difficult spells and tough matches."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.