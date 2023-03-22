Man United vs Sevilla Europa League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Manchester United and Sevilla meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 13 April.

Man United vs Sevilla at a glance When: Thursday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Winners face Juventus or Sporting CP in the semi-finals, playing the away leg first

Where to watch Man United vs Sevilla on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Last season, Atlético Madrid eliminated Man United before losing to Man City in successive rounds of the UEFA Champions League. This season, the Red Devils will be eager to improve on that as they line up against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals, having accounted for their neighbours Real Betis in the round of 16.

Sevilla have had the edge in previous encounters: they beat United 2-1 on aggregate in the 2017/18 Champions League round of 16, and by the same scoreline in the one-legged 2019/20 Europa League semi-finals. However, with Marcus Rashford on top form, United can feel confident, while shaky Sevilla recently parted company with coach Jorge Sampaoli.

2020 Europa League semi-final highlights: Sevilla 2-1 Man United

Previous line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Sevilla: Dmitrović; Montiel, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles, Acuña; Óliver Torres, Fernando, Rakitić, Rafa Mir; En-Nesyri

Man United

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW

Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League

Sevilla

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWLL

Where they stand: 14th in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

Man United reporter

To follow

Sevilla reporter

To follow

Highlights: Man. United 1-2 Sevilla (1-2 agg)

View from the camps

Erik ten Hag, Man United manager: "Sevilla [have] a very good record; we have to be aware of it. It is going to be tough. They are very experienced in the Europa League, [having] won it so many times﻿."

Monchi, Sevilla sporting director: "We will go into the tie with optimism, hoping for a good result in Manchester so we can advance in front of our fans. [United] should be seen as favourites, but we have injured players to come back who will make us more competitive, and we have to be optimistic. When a team has won six Europa Leagues in the last 20 years, they have shown they can get through difficult spells and tough matches."