UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Behind the scenes: Getting pitch perfect for the Europa League and Europa Conference League

Monday, March 27, 2023

A new video piece, presented by Engelbert Strauss, explains what it takes to maintain pitches for UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Europa League Conference league games.

Behind the scenes: The pitch

Better playing surfaces continue to drive the improvement of football at the highest levels in Europe, and as this piece presented by Engelbert Strauss confirms, groundskeepers have benefited from huge developments.

"Innovation is increasingly important in the field of pitch quality," says Lee Guerreiro, a pitch and technology specialist who works within UEFA's Football Operations Unit. "Hybrid pitches or reinforced pitches and most technologies have has a huge impact on player quality."

Those modern surfaces – which feature a combination of artificial and natural grass – help to reduce wear and tear over the course of a season. As Guerreiro explains: "When you see pitches on TV these days at elite level football, it's very rare that you see goalmouths with a massive loss of grass cover [...] like you used to see in the 90s perhaps, so that technology has already improved playing conditions significantly.

"The equipment that the groundskeepers use: the mowers, the lighting rigs, the artificial light that we can provide to a pitch to help with growing conditions, the types of fertilisers, products and seeds, it's all improved a great deal and that helps the groundskeepers to deliver higher quality pitches."

"Requirements and expectations have increased dramatically in football," acknowledges freelance agronomist Stefano Meli, whose remit with the local authorities in Florence includes the pitch at Fiorentina's Artemio Franchi Stadium. Technology has made some parts of his job easier, but there is still plenty of hands-on work to be done to ensure pitches are at their best.

As he showed UEFA's camera team around the works his team did on the day after a Fiorentina game, he explained: "The first job was done by hand: doing the topping and fixing the pitch, then we used the machines to remove the dry, damaged grass. Next we used bio-stimulant treatments in order to restore the plants, to make them take root and have stronger vegetation."

After a quick cut of the grass, the pitch furniture is brought back – new lines are drawn, flags replaced – and Meli's pitches are ready to use again, and Guerreiro's job is to ensure that every pitch used for games in UEFA's competitions is maintained to a similar high standard.

He says: "The aesthetics of the pitch are important for us, how the pitch looks to the spectators and on television because clearly it represents the club, it represents UEFA, the city and the brand of the competition."

However, if modern technology is helping to raise standards, Guerreiro acknowledges that very modern issues are giving groundskeepers new headaches too.

"Climate change is a big issue for us," he says. "We've had extremely hot summers and cold winters and that really has an impact on how the groundskeepers work. We have to try and support them through these difficult processes as much as we can."

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, March 27, 2023

Selected for you

02:31
Behind the scenes: TV production
Live 11/05/2022

Behind the scenes: TV production

See the work that goes on to ensure consistently superb broadcasts in the UEFA Europa League.
03:04
Behind the scenes: Logistics
Live 28/04/2022

Behind the scenes: Logistics

Meet the team that ensure all the materials necessary for a UEFA Europa League fixture end up in the right place at the right time.
03:03
Behind the scenes: Signage
Live 04/05/2022

Behind the scenes: Signage

Meet the team that ensures every participating stadium is decked out in the right colours come Thursday night.