UEFA statement on Feyenoord vs Roma quarter-final
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Article summary
There will be no away supporters at either leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.
Article top media content
Article body
After consultation with all stakeholders, UEFA has required that no tickets are sold to away supporters in Rotterdam.
This decision was taken on the basis of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations following a thorough risk assessment and the requirement of the Italian authorities to not allow away fans at the Olimpico stadium in Rome.