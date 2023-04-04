UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA statement on Feyenoord vs Roma quarter-final

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

There will be no away supporters at either leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

After consultation with all stakeholders, UEFA has required that no tickets are sold to away supporters in Rotterdam.

This decision was taken on the basis of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations following a thorough risk assessment and the requirement of the Italian authorities to not allow away fans at the Olimpico stadium in Rome.

