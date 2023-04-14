Roma vs Feyenoord Europa League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Roma and Feyenoord meet in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

Roma vs Feyenoord at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg (first leg 0-1)

Winners face Leverkusen or Union SG in the semi-finals playing the home leg first

Where to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Mats Wieffer's powerful drive from distance gave Feyenoord victory at De Kuip, but Roma's two attempts against the woodwork in the first leg showed the slender margins separating last season's UEFA Europa Conference League finalists.

The Italian side have won all five of their previous UEFA club competition knockout ties against opponents from the Netherlands, and they will take encouragement from how close they came when Lorenzo Pellegrini's penalty struck a post and Roger Ibañez hit the crossbar with a diverted header.

Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham were both forced off injured in Rotterdam to compound the visitors' sense of misfortune – their availability for the decider could prove pivotal against opponents eager to exact revenge for that defeat in the final.

Previous line-ups*

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Mkhitaryan, Cristante; Karsdorp, Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Abraham

Misses next match if booked: Mancini, Matić, Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Feyenoord: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Misses next match if booked: Timber, Wålemark, Wieffer

Suspended: None

Form guide

Roma

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLDL﻿﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in Italian Serie A

Feyenoord

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Dutch Eredivisie

Expert prediction

Francesco Corda, match reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "The boys made a lot of effort and sacrifice. We had the opportunity for a different result, but this is the reality. We lost the first leg 1-0. We have difficulties and we don't have the capacity to rotate the squad much. We'll probably lose Abraham and Dybala for the next two games. We are who we are, and we will have the Olimpico for the second leg."

Arne Slot, Feyenoord coach: "I told the players during the break what they had to do better. In the second half, we were sharp from the first moment, but you need a bit of luck and we didn't get it. We had the time and opportunity to score and we didn't. Maybe that's to do with the quality of the opponent."