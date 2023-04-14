What to look out for in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second legs

It is still very much all to play for in the four UEFA Europa League quarter-final ties. There was nothing to choose between Sevilla and Manchester United, and Union Saint-Gilloise and Leverkusen in the first legs, while Juventus and Feyenoord only hold a slender 1-0 lead over Sporting CP and Roma respectively.

we pick out some key talking points ahead of the all-important rematches.

Quarter-final fixtures: 20 April 2023 (all 21:00 CET kick-off)

Sevilla vs Man United (2-2)

Sporting CP vs Juventus (0-1)

Roma vs Feyenoord (0-1)

Union SG vs Leverkusen (1-1)

What to look out for

United handed injury headache

It all looked like it was going so well for Manchester United as they led Sevilla 2-0 heading into the closing stages at Old Trafford. But two late goals from the Spanish side, along with a season-ending injury to Lisandro Martinez, has left coach Erik ten Hag with plenty of thinking to do ahead of the second leg.

With Raphaël Varane also going off injured on Thursday, Ten Hag may turn to a partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf in the heart of defence if the two aforementioned players don't recover in time. The duo do have plenty of experience of playing with each other, but given Sevilla's dangerous attack and their incredible confidence in this competition, David de Gea and his back line could be in for a tough night at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Highlights: Man United 2-2 Sevilla

Sporting must end Italian hoodoo

It's fair to say Sporting have not exactly relished facing Italian opposition over the years. The Portuguese giants' first-leg loss to Juventus means they have now won just two of their last 21 encounters with Italian sides in European competitions, and they will have to change that in the return if they are to have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Getting the better of the Juventus defence proved tough, with nobody making more clearances than Gleison Bremer (nine) or more tackles than Danilo (five) in the first round of Europa League quarter-final fixtures. Sporting will hope offensive players like Marcus Edwards and Francisco Trincão can make more of an impact in Lisbon.

Highlights: Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP

Roma's Abraham and Dybala blow

Feyenoord took a step towards getting revenge on Roma for last year's UEFA Europa Conference League final defeat with a 1-0 win in Rotterdam. There is still a long way to go in the tie, but Roma coach Jose Mourinho did not sound confident about the fitness of two of his star men for the second leg, with the admission he would "probably lose" Tammy Abraham and Paolo Dybala for the "next two games".

With Dybala Roma's joint-top scorer in the competition this season with three goals and Abraham always a threat, Feyenoord may just be given a psychological boost from the pair's absence. However, they will still have to deal with danger from the likes of midfielder Nicola Zalewski, who delivered more crosses than any other player in the first legs (three).

Highlights: Feyenoord 1-0 Roma

Union SG still dreaming

Time and time again Union SG have punched above their weight in the Europa League this season, and they did it once again by going toe to toe with Leverkusen and earning a deserved draw in Germany.

The Belgian outfit have generally not found scoring difficult, having netted two or more goals in six of their last eight games in this competition. With a passionate home crowd behind them, Karel Geraerts' side will be hopeful of creating more history and keeping alive their dreams of fulfilling a true underdog success story by progressing to the final four.

Highlights: Leverkusen 1-1 Union SG