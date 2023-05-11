What to look out for in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first legs

Juventus take on six-time competition winners Sevilla, while José Mourinho's Roma will face a Leverkusen side coached by one of his old charges as the UEFA Europa League semi-finals kick off.

we pick out some key talking points ahead of the semi-final openers.

Semi-final first legs fixtures: 11 May 2023

Juventus vs Sevilla

Roma vs Leverkusen

What to look out for

Juve surfing the Italian new wave



"Competitiveness is in Juventus's DNA," Adrien Rabiot said after a typically tenacious performance saw off Arsenal's conquerors Sporting CP in the last eight. Massimiliano Allegri's side have not always dazzled – even if Ángel Di María remains a gem – but when the dust settles, they are still there.

The Bianconeri have not conceded from open play in five outings in the competition, the sort of statistic that Juve teams in the 1990s would have prided themselves on. Back then, Serie A clubs dominated Europe, and with five semi-finalists across the three men's club competitions, Juve are riding the crest of another Italian wave this season. Where will they wash up?

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-1 Juventus

Seven is the magic number for Sevilla



Timing is everything. Sevilla have had a difficult season, their wobbly domestic form precipitating two changes of coach and, for a while, raising genuine relegation fears. Yet they have seemingly found their feet again and a seventh success in this competition is now in sight.

José Luis Mendilibar's side eliminated Manchester United in some style in the quarter-finals, and will not be overawed by Juve (though their record against the Italian outfit in Europe is not positive: W1 D1 L2). Mendilibar says he has simplified things at the club since taking charge and is living a dream of sorts: "I started in regional football and now we're in the semis of the Europa League with a good team." How good? Wait and see.

Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 Man United

Roma out to upgrade their winners' medals



The Giallorossi were a minute from elimination against Feyenoord in the last eight when Paulo Dybala cleverly spun and fired in to take the tie into extra time. There, with José Mourinho conducting things from the touchline, Roma ruthlessly put the contest to bed against tiring opponents.

Last season's Europa Conference League winners can count on superb home form: they have lost just one of their last 25 European matches at the Stadio Olimpico. "We are acquiring a great winning mentality, which the coach is trying to pass on to us," said forward Stephan El Shaarawy. "Last year the first trophy came, this year another semi-final..."

Highlights: Roma 4-1 Feyenoord

Leverkusen not too shabby under Xabi



Xabi Alonso was making his first tentative steps in management in 2019 when Mourinho tipped his former charge at Real Madrid to be every bit as successful as a coach as he was a player. The early signs are certainly promising as the pair prepare for a tussle of wits in the Europa League semi-finals.

Appointed to his first senior role in October, Alonso oversaw a steady improvement at Leverkusen before grinding through the gears in the spring. The recent uptick has coincided with the return from long-term injury of 19-year-old Florian Wirtz, a creative midfielder not too unlike the Alonso Mourinho knew and loved. "The energy is good," Alonso said. "Being in the semi-finals is great, but once you get there you want more."

Highlights: Union SG 1-4 Leverkusen