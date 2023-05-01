Mission: Masterclass – Dimitar Berbatov and Ben Foster on free-kick success

"It’s down to confidence," Dimitar Berbatov tells Ben Foster as the ex-Manchester United team-mates discuss what made the likes of ex-Juventus star Andrea Pirlo set-piece masters.

For Berbatov, the way the Italian placed the ball before even starting his run-up was a measure of his self-belief: "You know something is coming your way." Foster could only agree as he looked over footage of Pirlo setting up: "I know for a fact that he's going to be working me. Its horrible."

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, three-time UEFA Champions League finalist Berbatov and his sometime Old Trafford team-mate Foster challenge each other to a free-kick contest and ponder what it takes to be a set-play maestro.

Berbatov sends one straight over the wall for Tottenham in 2007 PA Images via Getty Images

Bulgaria great Berbatov perfected his own technique over the course of a 20-year club career with CSKA-Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Fulham and Monaco, as well as Man United. Now 42, Berbatov is still a superb free-kick taker, as Foster finds to his cost when they engage in a good-natured contest.

Some takers used raw power from set pieces, but Berbatov had little use for that given his ability to coolly stroke shots over a defensive wall. "Over the wall but with more technique than power," he said as he talked through his tried-and-tested method. "For me personally, over the top [was better] because I depended on my technique not my power for shots."

Berbatov's technique was anything but hit and hope, with a good deal of thinking going into every free-kick he got within shooting range. "[It] depends on where the wall is, the goalkeeper, who is the goalkeeper; stuff like this [you] take into consideration and then make your choice how to hit the ball."

Goalkeepers, of course, have to deal with whatever comes their way from free-kicks, though Foster felt he committed a cardinal sin as he faced Berbatov for our cameras, offering his former team-mate a side and then failing to save when the ball was hit into the indicated corner.

"As soon as you was about to take it I took a little step and a little look to my right hand side and it just kills you [when the ball flies into the net on that side]," said Foster. "That is a goalkeeping error, seriously. If that ball goes in there, it’s my fault – sorry, lads."

Watch the video above to see whether Berbatov gets the better of Foster from over the wall.