Mission: Masterclass – Dimitar Berbatov and Ben Foster go one on one

"It's about decisions," says Bulgarian striking great Dimitar Berbatov as he comes face to face with former Manchester United team-mate Ben Foster once more on a training pitch. "Basically we are trying to outsmart each other and maybe see who is going to blink first."

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, three-time UEFA Champions League runner-up Berbatov and respected goalkeeper Foster talk through some excellent goals and saves from one-on-ones in the UEFA Europa League before giving a practical guide to the skills involved.

Dimitar Berbatov (left) celebrates a goal for United Manchester United via Getty Images

Finishes from Man City's Sergio Agüero and Chelsea's Fernando Torres come under scrutiny, while Berbatov and Foster show their appreciation for the efforts of Man City's Joe Hart and Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livaković as they made important saves from difficult positions.

Berbatov and Foster then take to the training pitch to give further insight into their relative positions, noting the importance of understanding (and giving off the right) body language when it comes to the gladiatorial struggle between strikers and goalkeepers.

As Berbatov bears down on goal, Foster explains his calculations, with goalkeepers focusing on making themselves big while waiting for the man with the ball to make his call. "The second that you look down with the ball, that's the only time I can move," he tells Berbatov. "It's like a lion with its prey. When that prey looks away for a split second – boom – that's when the lion will go in for the kill."

Watch the video above to see Berbatov and Forster's assessments of some great one-on-one goals.