Sevilla vs Juventus Europa League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Sevilla and Juventus meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.

Sevilla vs Juventus at a glance When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Winners are the nominal home team in the final against Leverkusen or Roma in Budapest

Where to watch Sevilla vs Juventus on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Juventus 1-1 Sevilla

Federico Gatti's goal deep into second-half added time in the first leg denied Sevilla victory at Juventus, but if the Bianconeri are not behind as they prepare for the second leg, they have much to do. Six-time competition winners Sevilla are unbeaten in 18 Europa League games at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (W16 D2).

However, Massimiliano Allegri has won in Seville before. In November 2016, his Juve side were 1-0 down inside the first ten minutes of a UEFA Champions League game at Sevilla, but rallied after their hosts had a man sent off, Leonardo Bonucci – who made his 500th appearance in all competitions for the club in the first leg of this tie – scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win.

Bonucci on Juventus draw

Previous line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María; Vlahović

Form guide

Sevilla

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWWW

Where they stand: 11th in Spanish La Liga

Juventus

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDLL

Where they stand: 2nd in Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

To follow

Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "I have to take away with me the effort we have put in over the 90 minutes [of the first leg] and the great first half, when we won a lot of balls and created problems. We struggled to cause them any scares in the second half, so they were more comfortable."

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Up until the [equalising] goal, my team had moved the ball well, but when we got into advanced areas, it all seemed too easy and we made far too many mistakes. The lads did well to fight back and get a deserved draw that leaves everything to play for in the second leg."