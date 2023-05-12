Sevilla vs Juventus Europa League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, May 12, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg between Sevilla and Juventus.
Sevilla and Juventus meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.
Sevilla vs Juventus at a glance
When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners are the nominal home team in the final against Leverkusen or Roma in Budapest
Where to watch Sevilla vs Juventus on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Federico Gatti's goal deep into second-half added time in the first leg denied Sevilla victory at Juventus, but if the Bianconeri are not behind as they prepare for the second leg, they have much to do. Six-time competition winners Sevilla are unbeaten in 18 Europa League games at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (W16 D2).
However, Massimiliano Allegri has won in Seville before. In November 2016, his Juve side were 1-0 down inside the first ten minutes of a UEFA Champions League game at Sevilla, but rallied after their hosts had a man sent off, Leonardo Bonucci – who made his 500th appearance in all competitions for the club in the first leg of this tie – scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win.
Previous line-ups
Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri
Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María; Vlahović
Form guide
Sevilla
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWWW
Where they stand: 11th in Spanish La Liga
Juventus
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDLL
Where they stand: 2nd in Italian Serie A
Expert predictions
Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter
Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter
What the coaches say
José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "I have to take away with me the effort we have put in over the 90 minutes [of the first leg] and the great first half, when we won a lot of balls and created problems. We struggled to cause them any scares in the second half, so they were more comfortable."
Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Up until the [equalising] goal, my team had moved the ball well, but when we got into advanced areas, it all seemed too easy and we made far too many mistakes. The lads did well to fight back and get a deserved draw that leaves everything to play for in the second leg."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.