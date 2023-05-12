UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Sevilla vs Juventus Europa League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday, May 12, 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg between Sevilla and Juventus.

Youssef En-Nesyri (right) scored in Sevilla's 1-1 draw with Juventus in the first leg
Youssef En-Nesyri (right) scored in Sevilla's 1-1 draw with Juventus in the first leg Getty Images

Sevilla and Juventus meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.

Sevilla vs Juventus at a glance

When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners are the nominal home team in the final against Leverkusen or Roma in Budapest

Where to watch Sevilla vs Juventus on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Juventus 1-1 Sevilla

Federico Gatti's goal deep into second-half added time in the first leg denied Sevilla victory at Juventus, but if the Bianconeri are not behind as they prepare for the second leg, they have much to do. Six-time competition winners Sevilla are unbeaten in 18 Europa League games at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (W16 D2).

However, Massimiliano Allegri has won in Seville before. In November 2016, his Juve side were 1-0 down inside the first ten minutes of a UEFA Champions League game at Sevilla, but rallied after their hosts had a man sent off, Leonardo Bonucci – who made his 500th appearance in all competitions for the club in the first leg of this tie – scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win.

Bonucci on Juventus draw

Previous line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María; Vlahović

Form guide

Sevilla
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWWW
Where they stand: 11th in Spanish La Liga

Juventus
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDLL
Where they stand: 2nd in Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter
To follow

Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "I have to take away with me the effort we have put in over the 90 minutes [of the first leg] and the great first half, when we won a lot of balls and created problems. We struggled to cause them any scares in the second half, so they were more comfortable."

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Up until the [equalising] goal, my team had moved the ball well, but when we got into advanced areas, it all seemed too easy and we made far too many mistakes. The lads did well to fight back and get a deserved draw that leaves everything to play for in the second leg."

Where is the 2023 Europa League final?

Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 12, 2023