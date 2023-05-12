Leverkusen vs Roma Europa League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Leverkusen and Roma meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.

Leverkusen vs Roma at a glance When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BayArena, Leverkusen

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg (first leg: 0-1)

Winners are the nominal away team in the final against Sevilla or Juventus in Budapest

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Roma 1-0 Leverkusen

Leverkusen showed in the opening minutes of the first leg that they have enough to worry a Roma side which has emerged victorious from ten of their last 11 UEFA knockout phase ties. However, the Bundesliga outfit may be without Odilon Kossounou and Robert Andrich, who both hobbled off at the Stadio Olimpico, as Xabi Alonso looks to get one over on his old Real Madrid boss José Mourinho.

Roma have a first-leg lead to defend, but have not generally enjoyed the most favourable results of late in Germany – including a 3-1 defeat to Leverkusen in the group stage of the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League. Their last away success against a Serie A side was against Hamburg in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup.

Previous line-ups

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tapsoba, Tah; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Hincapie; Diaby, Wirtz; Hložek

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Çelik, Bove, Matić, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti, Abraham

Abraham: 'We had to sacrifice'

Form guide

Leverkusen

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWWD﻿

Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga

Roma

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDDLW

Where they stand: 7th in Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

James Thorogood, Leverkusen reporter

Francesco Corda, Roma reporter

What the coaches say

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We are not happy and satisfied with [the first-leg] result; we didn't want to lose. But we also know that [in the second leg] there is another chance and we are clear on what we have to do. We have to win the game. There is no room for mistakes. We have to stay focused."

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "You have to give the boys credit. They have this mentality and this desire. They want to do everything to make the fans happy. The players responded well [in the first leg]. It wasn't an easy match because it was mentally tough. It's difficult to play against Leverkusen, to stay focused for 90 minutes."