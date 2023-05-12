Leverkusen vs Roma Europa League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, May 12, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg between Leverkusen and Roma.
Leverkusen and Roma meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 18 May.
Leverkusen vs Roma at a glance
When: Thursday 18 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BayArena, Leverkusen
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg (first leg: 0-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners are the nominal away team in the final against Sevilla or Juventus in Budapest
Where to watch Leverkusen vs Roma on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Leverkusen showed in the opening minutes of the first leg that they have enough to worry a Roma side which has emerged victorious from ten of their last 11 UEFA knockout phase ties. However, the Bundesliga outfit may be without Odilon Kossounou and Robert Andrich, who both hobbled off at the Stadio Olimpico, as Xabi Alonso looks to get one over on his old Real Madrid boss José Mourinho.
Roma have a first-leg lead to defend, but have not generally enjoyed the most favourable results of late in Germany – including a 3-1 defeat to Leverkusen in the group stage of the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League. Their last away success against a Serie A side was against Hamburg in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup.
Previous line-ups
Leverkusen: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tapsoba, Tah; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Hincapie; Diaby, Wirtz; Hložek
Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Çelik, Bove, Matić, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti, Abraham
Form guide
Leverkusen
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWWD
Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga
Roma
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDDLW
Where they stand: 7th in Italian Serie A
Expert predictions
James Thorogood, Leverkusen reporter
Francesco Corda, Roma reporter
What the coaches say
Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We are not happy and satisfied with [the first-leg] result; we didn't want to lose. But we also know that [in the second leg] there is another chance and we are clear on what we have to do. We have to win the game. There is no room for mistakes. We have to stay focused."
José Mourinho, Roma coach: "You have to give the boys credit. They have this mentality and this desire. They want to do everything to make the fans happy. The players responded well [in the first leg]. It wasn't an easy match because it was mentally tough. It's difficult to play against Leverkusen, to stay focused for 90 minutes."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.