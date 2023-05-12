What to look out for in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second legs

The UEFA Europa League semi-final ties are finely balanced going into the second legs following Juventus' 1-1 draw with Sevilla and Roma's narrow 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we pick out some key factors that could decide which teams line up in the final on 31 May.

Semi-final second legs: 18 May

Sevilla vs Juventus (1-1)

Leverkusen vs Roma (0-1)

What to look out for

Sevilla wait on Ocampos



As you might expect from the six-time winners, Sevilla's record in European semi-final ties is formidable – but they may be without a key attacking influence, winger Lucas Ocampos having sustained a muscular injury in the first leg, having set up Youssef En-Nesyri's opener. It was his third direct goal involvement in this season's competition: only top scorer En-Nesyri has had more for Sevilla.



Should the Argentinian not be available, Ivan Rakitić and Erik Lamela will be expected to step up. A late equaliser in the first leg was a blow for Sevilla, but at least made things simple for coach José Luis Mendilibar. Without a lead to protect, his side no longer need to "speculate" tactically; the only mission now, he said, is "go out to win".

Highlights: Juventus 1-1 Sevilla

Changes could tempt Juventus



With his side trailing at the break in the first leg, Massimiliano Allegri made two changes, bringing on wingers in Federico Chiesa and Samuel Iling Junior, the 19-year-old receiving his longest run-out in the Europa League so far. Azzurri regular Chiesa, who has had an injury-troubled season, improved Juve, while Iling Junior's impressive, inventive display suggested he will be a starter before long.

Allegri has used all five of his substitutes by the 70th minute, and it was Paul Pogba who set up fellow replacement Federico Gatti, for the equaliser. All that talent in reserve may have Allegri reassessing his starting line-up, mindful that a near-perfect performance may be required against opponents with an imperious Europa League home record.

Bonucci on Juventus draw

Leverkusen must overcome Italian hoodoo



Leverkusen cannot have been surprised by the first-leg result against Roma; they have now lost their last seven UEFA club games against Serie A sides. Moreover, over the past ten years, only three sides have reached the final after losing their semi-final first leg (Benfica in 2013, Liverpool in 2016 and Rangers in 2022).

However, in all of those three cases, the victors played the second leg at home, just as Leverkusen do, and the Werkself's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is not feeling too burdened by history as he looks ahead. "It's a tough one," he acknowledged. "But we have beaten Leipzig and Bayern at home. We're a strong team with our fans behind us."

Highlights: Roma 1-0 Leverkusen

Bove comes of age

Rome-born midfielder Eduardo Bove is breaking through as one of the stars of Mourinho's team, the 20-year-old's first-leg finish against Leverkusen further endearing him to fans. "Bove's growth is more down to his parents, to his grandmother, than to me," Mourinho joked. "He is a professional who seems to be 30 but with the humility to grow little by little."

It was quite the occasion for Bove, who "felt a 'sea' of emotions inside" after scoring, but bigger challenges lie ahead. "We'll go to Germany with the same desire," he added. Another important contribution that helps steer his side to a second UEFA final in as many years might make the local boy big news worldwide.

Abraham: 'We had to sacrifice'