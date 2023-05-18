Leverkusen 0-0 Roma (agg: 0-1): Resolute Roma hold on to reach Europa League final

José Mourinho's Roma put on a steadfast showing to prevent Leverkusen from scoring in the UEFA Europa League second leg and seal a spot in the Budapest final.

Key moments 2' Pellegrini fires wide for visitors

11' Diaby strike smacks Roma crossbar

21' Demirbay forces Rui Patrício save

67' Midfielder ﻿denied again by Roma keeper

81' Azmoun drags shot narrowly wide

Match in brief: Roma remain on course for European glory

Diaby struck the crossbar early on UEFA via Getty Images

Leverkusen made the early running in the opening exchanges of the first leg in Rome seven days earlier and the Serie A outfit were clearly keen for there to be no repeat this time around.

A searching ball from the Roma defence was nodded into the path of skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini by Tammy Abraham's cushioned header, but the Giallorossi captain's low effort flew wide.

Die Werkself did not take long to push forward in search of their aggregate equaliser. A crisp passing interchange inside the hosts' half picked out the run of Moussa Diaby down the right. He burst into the Roma box but his fierce, right-footed strike cannoned off the crossbar with Rui Patrício beaten.

Kerem Demirbay was denied on three occasions by the Roma keeper in the first half alone, with the pick of the saves coming when his low shot skidded up off the turf and forced the Portuguese international to divert it out for a corner.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who fired 12 attempts to the visitors' solitary strike in the first 45 minutes, were initially unable to find the same intensity after the interval and it took until midway through the second period for the first real test for the Giallorossi keeper.

Shortly after Sardar Azmoun headed straight at Rui Patrício, the keeper was able to get down low to push another low, awkward Demirbay shot away from danger.

Leverkusen went in search of the goal they craved, with attacking replacements Amine Adli, Adam Hložek and Nadiem Amiri all coming off the bench in the closing stages.

Largely restricted to long-range efforts by some resolute Roma defending, Leverkusen finally broke into the box with nine minutes left, but Azmoun, quickest to react to a loose ball, clipped the ball wide, and the Giallorossi held on to make it back-to-back European showpieces and a first final appearance in this competition since 1991.

As it happened: Leverkusen 0-0 Roma

James Thorogood, Leverkusen reporter

Leverkusen dared to dream of their first European final since 2002 thanks to their impressive form under Xabi Alonso. Their 12th man roared and they almost soared, but they failed to get on the scoreboard. Die Werkself have nothing to be ashamed of tonight, or in the tie as a whole, but little will outweigh the disappointment of what will feel like a missed opportunity.

Abraham hails Roma 'mentality'

Francesco Corda, Roma reporter

After Tirana, now comes Budapest! Roma, with a tenacious defensive performance, held out against an attack-minded Leverkusen side to reach the Europa League final, having triumphed a year ago in the first edition of the Europa Conference League. You have to give credit to the winning mentality created by Mourinho in such a short time: the Portuguese manager now wants to go all-in with his team, or his "family" as he has repeatedly called them.

Reaction

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "Until the very end we did everything we could. We created chances and shots, but the goal just didn’t come. It was a good second leg with the small detail missing. It’s a shame, but we have to accept it. Losing after conceding just once is tough, but it’s football."

Lukas Hradecky, Leverkusen goalkeeper: "We were the better team, but they scored the goal. Unfortunately it’s hard to come this far, to have such a great atmosphere and not deliver. Football is a tough game."

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "My concern is to help the boys to grow and the Romanisti to always do their best and bring joy to these people. Today there is great joy after reaching another European final."

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma captain: "There are many things which Roma can and must improve, but the strong identity of a true group cannot be taken away from us. That's how it is, that's the truth: as a true group, as a family, we have succeeded in this small feat."

Lothar Matthäus, RTL "Leverkusen played well and with a lot of pace. They should be proud of the way they performed."

Roma's charges celebrate with boss Mourinho at the final whistle AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

Leverkusen have now failed to win their last five games against Roma.

Roma have reached their second UEFA club competition final under Mourinho; as many as they had managed prior to the arrival of the Portuguese manager.

The Giallorossi have reached the showpiece of this tournament for the first time since the 1990/91 campaign, when they lost in a two-legged final to Inter.

Roma have won 11 of their last 12 European knockout phase ties.

Line-ups

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah (Amiri 86), Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios (Hložek 80), Demirbay, Bakker (Adli 73); ﻿Wirtz, Diaby; Azmoun

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Zeki Çelik (Smalling 78), Bove, Matić, Pellegrini, Spinazzola (Zalewski 34); ﻿Belotti (Wijnaldum 46), Abraham