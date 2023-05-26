Get ready for the ultimate fan experience at the UEFA Europa League final in Heroes’ Square, Budapest!

There's nothing quite like the UEFA Europa League, from incredible comebacks to dramatic late finishes, new heroes emerging and clubs aiming for the top. And this action isn't just on the pitch; we're bringing a live experience to the Fan Festival to get you closer to the action than ever before.

Open from 11:00 – 23:00 on Tuesday 30 May and 11:00 – 18:00 on Wednesday 31 May, we invite you to take part in a series of thrilling activities and prize activations at the UEFA Europa League's ‘Where Anything Can Happen’ event, which is based in the north-west corner of the Heroes' Square Fan Festival.

Across both days of the festival, you will have the chance to step inside our replica of the ﻿Puskás Aréna changing room and experience how it feels to be a UEFA Europa League finalist, sitting in the same seats as your heroes and imagining what it's like to be a part of the team ahead of a European final kicking off. Our dressing room is open throughout Fan Festival operating hours and will be kitted out with your favourite players' shirts for your perfect fan photo.

Over the course of the two-day event, we will have a series of UEFA Europa League legends giving team talks and chatting with fans, so make sure you don't miss the chance to hear about those final memories from legends themselves.

TUESDAY 30 MAY

Hear from Europa League legends

On Tuesday 30 May at 11:45, former UEFA Europa League finalist and Hungarian hero Zoltán Gera shares his team talk with the audience live from the ‘Where Anything Can Happen’ terrace.

Win with the Europa League

Over the course of the day, you will have the chance to take part in our prize giveaway competition where you’ll be given the chance to recreate the iconic draw moments by selecting a ball from our pot in a chance to win exclusive UEFA Europa League prizing. Prizes include the chance to meet a Europa League legend, tickets to our Fan Festival guest area, access to our exclusive terrace to watch our closing DJ set with Avaion, official Europa League match balls and the chance to win one of our exclusive murals being painted live at the event.

Fans also have the chance to win a signed shirt from the finalists through sharing their photos from inside the changing room and using the #UEL and #WhereAnythingCanHappen tags on their posts.

WEDNESDAY 31 MAY

UEL Legends Q&A

Hear from a series of UEFA Europa League legends as they take to the Where Anything Can Happen terrace at 13:00, giving you the chance to find out more about the upcoming final from top players from across Europe.

Live DJ set from Avaion

As the excitement reaches its peak ahead of kick-off, the fan festival will end with an exclusive performance at our ‘Where Anything Can Happen’ activation with a thrilling DJ set from German artist, Avaion. He will be taking to the decks on our exclusive rooftop terrace at 16:30 to thrill the crowd as you prepare to leave for the ﻿Puskás Aréna.

Show your team colours

Throughout the full day, our amazing body artists will be available to help you get match ready and show your team colours ahead of the final, with unique Sevilla and Roma designs.

So come and join over 40,000 fans as they converge on Budapest's iconic Heroes' Square for the Fan Festival and experience the very best of the UEFA Europa League – ‘Where Anything Can Happen’. Remember to tag @uefaeuropaleague and use the hashtags #UEL and #WhereAnythingCanHappen in your content. See you there!