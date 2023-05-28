Jesús Navas interview: His love for Sevilla, Europa League magic and José Luis Mendilibar

Jesús Navas is a man who knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the UEFA Europa League. The 37-year-old wing-back has lifted the trophy three times already with his home-town club Sevilla, and will be aiming to make it four when the Andalusian side take on Roma in this season's final in Budapest on 31 May.

Navas tells UEFA.com of his special relationship with Sevilla, the club's extraordinary Europa League record and the impact of coach José Luis Mendilibar in his two months in charge.

On the final against Roma

I'm really looking forward to another great and wonderful opportunity. We are up against very tough opponents and it will be a hard-fought match. I hope that we win and that we enjoy the occasion.

We transform [on Europa League nights] and it's incredible how we come out in every match. It's a competition that has given us a lot, and the joy it provides us every time we take part in it drives us to go as far as possible.

On captaining Sevilla to glory

Returning to Sevilla [in 2017] was very special because it's incredible how much the fans love me. They were waiting for me to come back, and I was looking forward to continuing to achieve great things here and win trophies. Eventually, as captain, I was able to lift the Europa League trophy in Cologne [in 2020]. It was wonderful.

I came back with the same energy and drive to keep growing, learning and winning. I want Sevilla to grow even more, and now we are in another final.

On Mendilibar's impact

What José Luis has done with us has been fundamental. He has brought the best out of us, and when you look at the teams we have eliminated, it's something to be very proud of. He deserves to stay with us for a long time.

He's a coach who always pushes us, and who has that work ethic to train hard and get the best out of us. His arrival has coincided with an incredible turnaround in our season and he deserves to be in this final because he works so well.

On his love for Sevilla

I've supported Sevilla since I was a child. I grew up here, and it means everything to me. I enjoy every game and have huge passion for the shirt, and that's the most beautiful thing. I owe everything to the fans and the club, and I have the humility to fight for the badge and the team's colours, which have brought me joy ever since I was young.

On how he spends his free time

I live in a village, so it can be tricky when everybody stops you on the street. I enjoy it when I can. Now that we have a lot of games it's difficult, but I have the full support of the fans, and that's something to feel very proud and happy about.