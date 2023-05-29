Europa League final: Francesco Totti backs Mourinho's winning mentality to make the difference for Roma

Roma's all-time leading scorer and appearance maker, Francesco Totti looks ahead to the club's upcoming UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla, discusses the importance of local talent and reflects on his own, memorable career with the Giallorossi.

Europa League final build-up

On reaching a second European final in two seasons

It was a wonderful feeling to see Roma in the final. As a Roma fan, it's one of the most beautiful things to witness. It is such an incredible feeling to reach two consecutive finals for the first time in so many years. Let's hope that it goes our way. It's going to be a tough game and a tight game, and anything can happen.

Road to the Europa League final: All of Roma's goals

On Roma boss José Mourinho

I suppose Sevilla have more experience in these finals. I think they've played in six finals and won all six. So, sooner or later, with a bit of luck, they're going to lose. And with Mourinho in charge, we have this fantastic opportunity. He's a coach with a lot of experience in these kinds of games, so he will meet the challenge in the best possible way to make the team come out on top.

With this kind of coach, who has this strong personality, everything is easier. These kinds of coaches are used to winning, so they can pass on this winning mentality to the team – and I think that's what he's doing. I talk to him quite often. I played against him as a coach, but I would have loved to have him as a coach. Unfortunately, he had other opportunities, and he chose different clubs.

Meet the finalists

On homegrown midfielder Edoardo Bove

He is a great guy with a supportive family. He is flexible and adaptable. He looks to do what's best for the team, and he knows how to behave correctly. He is showing his ability, and the team needs him. The coach has recognised that and chose him to play in the tough games. He scored against Leverkusen in the semi-final, and it sealed Roma's place in the final.

Is it peculiar that me, Daniele De Rossi and now Lorenzo Pellegrini came through the Roma ranks to become captain? It is what makes us different from other teams. Every ten or 20 years, a Rome-born player is the club captain. This is important, even for fans. They give great importance to the fact of having someone from Rome leading the team [to success] on the European stage as well.

Local-born Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove UEFA via Getty Images

On being a one-club man

Playing for just one club throughout your entire career can be tricky today. However, everybody can do what they want and what they deem most convenient for them. To the fans, Roma means everything. They give you so much love and drive. There's a close dialogue between the fans and the team. That's something you learn about and bring with you when you join this club.

The one thing I never managed to win with Roma is a European trophy. Back then, there were stronger, more accomplished sides, and it was hard for us to keep up with them. That said, I'm still happy about my career and what I did – and, most importantly, I did it with the team I have always been in love with, and I still love to this day. That's my biggest win.