Hungary great Zoltán Gera's guide to UEFA Europa League final host city Budapest

Budapest is so special," says UEFA Europa League final ambassador Zoltán Gera as he takes a trip around the Hungarian capital.

Now 44, the former Hungary midfielder first moved to the city in 2000 when he left hometown club Pécs. "When I came to Budapest in 2000, it was a big change for me; a big city, big team," he explains. "I played for Ferencváros."

While he left the club to play in England in 2004, Gera regiularly returned to Budapest with the national team, for whom Gera scored 26 goals in 97 games. He played at the old Nepstadion, on the same site as the the Puskás Aréna, which opened in 2017.

When it comes to exploring the city, Gera reckons the central Heroes' Square (Hősök tere in Hungarian) is the place to start. "The Hungarian heroes' statues are here and also we have some museums and behind us there's a nice bar, also, the big zoo is here," he explains. "There's the park with the football pitches for the public. It's a special place for us."

Also well worth a visit is the Great Market Hall (Nagycsarnok or Vasarcsarnok). "If you want to cook, definitely you have to start here," Gera says. When in Budapest, he also recommends sampling some Hungarian specialities, though perhaps not before playing a match. "We like heavy foods," he explains. "We have lots of sausages. Definitely you have to try the soups like goulash. It's quite famous."