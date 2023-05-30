José Luis Mendilibar on Sevilla's Europa League journey and facing José Mourinho's Roma

José Luis Mendilibar is out to extend Sevilla's incredible Europa League record when his side take on Roma in this season's final in Budapest on 31 May.

The Andalusians have won all six of their finals in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, and will travel to Hungary confident they can write another glorious chapter in the club's record-breaking history in this competition.

Sevilla vs Roma: Latest updates

Having only taken charge in the middle of March, Mendilibar told UEFA.com how he has transformed the team's season, Sevilla's route to the final and the prospect of taking on José Mourinho at Puskás Aréna.

On turning Sevilla's season around

One of our secrets is that we have made the full use of our squad. Everyone has felt like they've contributed. This way training is better too, because it means we don't have 11 players in a set team. It wasn't a matter of prioritising the Europa League or the Liga, we needed to go for both, and that sums up the winning mentality of the club.

Road to the final: All Sevilla's goals

On a dramatic semi-final win against Juventus

In recent years, Sevilla have won the Europa League more than any other team. So even if other sides think they are bigger than us, they respect us. Against Juventus, I think they were surprised by our playing style with the way we pressed. In the second leg they took fewer risks on the ball, although they also created some good chances. In the end we won, and that's what's important.

Afterwards I spent a while in the dressing room by myself processing the win while the players were still out on the pitch. I always prefer to hug and congratulate people in the dressing room.

Highlights: Sevilla 2-1 Juventus

On taking on José Mourinho

When I see him I'll congratulate him for what he has done at Roma. I'll wish him the best and then we'll face each other. I know he is very competitive and wins the majority of finals he coaches.

He normally wins knockout games, he's the current Conference League champion with this team, so it will be tough. With his squad and with him on the bench it will be very difficult. Everybody says that finals are about winning and not just turning up, but one team has to lose. Let's hope we are the ones who are victorious.

Sevilla vs Roma: See what happened in 2020

On message to players before final

I don't prepare anything in advance, or think about what I can or cannot say. On the day of the final, the 12-minute speech I give will be whatever I come up with at the time. I haven't visualised the feeling of victory, and it's been a long time since I've won a trophy. There are other things to consider when it comes to success, like keeping Eibar in the Liga, for example. I guess I would lift the trophy and then leave quickly.

On the future

I keep very few things to remember what I have or haven't achieved. I hardly have any football shirts or articles, for example. My wife keeps a few things. Perhaps when I retire from football I will change my mindset.