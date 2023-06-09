Lorenz Assignon tops fan vote for best goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League

Lorenz Assignon's inventive effort for Rennes against AEK Larnaca on Matchday 1 has been voted goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League in a fan poll.

Assignon's strike was neck and neck with Pedro Gonçalves's long-range finish against Arsenal for Sporting CP – the UEFA Technical Observer panel's choice for best goal – before a late surge. Incredibly, it remains the only first-team goal the defender, 22, has scored.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2022/23 competition as selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2022/23 Europa League

1 Lorenz Assignon (AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes) – Matchday 1, 08/09/2022 (7th in panel's list﻿)

2 Pedro Gonçalves (Arsenal 1-1 Sporting CP) – round of 16 second leg, 16/03/2023 (1st﻿)

3 Ángel Di María (Nantes 0-3 Juventus) – knockout round play-off second leg, 23/02/2023 (2nd)