Europa League's Budapest fan festival leaves lasting impression

There's nothing quite like the UEFA Europa League: from incredible comebacks, dramatic late finishes, new heroes emerging and clubs aiming for the top. The action wasn't just on the pitch in Budapest as we brought fans closer to the action than ever before.

Thousands from across Europe joined us at our Where Anything Can Happen event on both days of the UEFA Europa League Fan Festival on 30 and 31 May. Supporters took their seats in our replica of the Puskás Arena dressing room, having pictures taken in front of their heroes' shirts.

Tuesday morning brought a visit from 2023 Europa League final ambassador and former Hungary favourite Zoltán Gera, who shared his thoughts on the final, the teams involved and the thrill of seeing it all take place in Budapest. Gera was not the only celebrity to visit the event: Roma mascot Romolo joined fans in the dressing room for more photos.

The set-up in Budapest

Supporters had the opportunity to win on-the-spot prizes such as official Europa League match balls, and throughout the two-day event, fans received temporary tattoos of distinctive Roma and Sevilla-themed designs. There were make-up artists, too, on hand to decorate them in club colours.

Inspired by the city's bustling street art scene, we were joined by Imre Fork. The Budapest native designed and spray-painted a stunning Europa League canvas, influenced by each of the finalists, the city of Budapest and the venue for the final, the Puskás Arena. One lucky prize winner received this incredible artwork as a lasting memory of their time in the city.

To close out the festival, German DJ AVAION joined us for an incredible set, lifting the crowds as they headed for the stadium. "It was such an honour for me to play at the Europa League Fan Festival at Heroes' Square," said AVAION. "I had a lot of fun!" He certainly wasn't the only one.