UEFA Europa League technical talking points

UEFA's Technical Observers have put together their key takeaways from the UEFA Europa League season – including veterans impressing and a propensity for long balls – in advance of the full report.

Veterans flourish

Jesús Navas at the age of 37, Ivan Rakitić aged 35, Chris Smalling at 33 and Nemanja Matić, 34: all made the UEFA Europa League team of the season, having been vital cogs in their respective teams' progression to the Budapest final.

There were other high points for experienced players too, notably Ángel Di María, 35, scoring a stunning hat-trick for Juventus when they defeated Nantes 3-0 away in the knockout round play-off second leg. All of these veterans would accept that they're no longer at their peak but they were crucial to their sides and almost ever-present, trusted by their coaches to lead in the biggest games.

Passing

The Technical Observers noted that the modern narrative is that goalkeepers who like to play with the ball at their feet have found favour, which was especially true in this season's Champions League. However, it wasn’t the case in this season's Europa League, just as it wasn't last season when Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp was so important.

The Observers picked out Yassine Bounou's long kicks for Sevilla, plus Wojciech Szczęsny for Juventus and David de Gea for Manchester United.

Key stats 381 goals were scored in this season's competition – an average of 2.7 per match

66.5% saw Ajax come top of the average possession ranking

165 was the total that saw Nemanja Matić regain possession more than any other player (127 recoveries, 22 interceptions, 16 tackles) ﻿

Fine margins

Manchester United only finished second in Group E, despite picking up 15 points by winning five of their six matches. The issue was that Real Sociedad also won five from six, and in the process managed what none of the other 13 teams visiting Old Trafford in all cup competitions last season could: victory.

To complete the symmetry, their one defeat came at home to United on Matchday 6. That game proved notable as Cristiano Ronaldo, in his last European game for United, set up Alejandro Garnacho for his debut goal in European competition. It was only the second goal Real Sociedad conceded in all six group games – better than the three United let in, which ultimately forced the English side into the runners-up spot.

