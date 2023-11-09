2023/24 Europa League top scorers: João Pedro, Vincenzo Grifo

Brighton's João Pedro and Vincenzo Grifo of Freiburg lead the scoring race in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League with four goals apiece across the first four matchdays.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top marksmen and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2023/24 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

Three of João Pedro's goals so far have been penalties, with the Brazilian forward scoring two in the 3-2 defeat by AEK Athens on Matchday 1 and then converting another spot kick late on to salvage a point in the 2-2 draw against Marseille on Matchday 2. He did, though, find the net from open play after scoring from a rebound during Brighton's win against Ajax on Matchday 3.

Grifo scored from the penalty spot in Freiburg's 3-2 away win against Olympiacos on Matchday 1. But it was on Matchday 3 that he really grabbed the headlines, recording a brilliant 24-minute hat-trick in the second half to inspire his team to a 3-1 success away to TSC Bačka Topola.

A total of six players lie just behind the two frontrunners with three goals each, including Roma striker Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool's Diogo Jota.

Most assists in this season's Europa League

Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz and West Ham's James Ward-Prowse lead the way for assists with four each. Wirtz got his first for the final goal of a 4-0 win against Häcken on Matchday 1, then created three in the 5-1 triumph against Qarabağ on Matchday 3.

Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse joined West Ham from Southampton in August and has already left his mark for the UEFA Europa Conference League winners. On Matchday 1, his corners set up both Mohammed Kudus and Tomáš Šouček, while another found Nayef Aguerd on Matchday 2, who nodded in the winner against Freiburg. He also got an assist from open play by setting up Lucas Paquetá in the crucial win against Olympiacos on Matchday 4.

Three players have recorded three assists: Marseille duo Jonathan Clauss and Amine Harit, along with Aris Limassol midfielder Leo Bengtsson.

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

Leverkusen players lead the way when it comes to goals and assists combined. In addition to his four assists, Wirtz scored against Häcken and Qarabağ too, meaning he leads the way when it comes to overall goal contributions with six.

His team-mate Victor Boniface, meanwhile, has scored three goals and created two assists across the four matchdays so far.

6 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

5 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

Grifo's treble against TSC is the sole hat-trick in 2023/24. Before this term, there had been 77 trebles in the Europa League era at an average of about five per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a single campaign (2009/10, 2011/12, 2022/23). Radamel Falcao alone hit three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, notching a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

