2023/24 Europa League top scorers: João Pedro and Vincenzo Grifo

Brighton's João Pedro and Vincenzo Grifo of Freiburg lead the way in the scoring charts in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League with four goals in the first three matchdays.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top marksmen and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2023/24 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

Three of João Pedro's goals so far have been penalties, with the Brazilian forward scoring two in the 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens on Matchday 1 and then converting another spot kick late on to salvage a point in the 2-2 draw against Marseille on Matchday 2. He did, though, find the net from open play after scoring from a rebound during Brighton's win against Ajax on Matchday 3.

Grifo scored from the penalty spot in Freiburg's 3-2 away win against Olympiacos on Matchday 1. But it was on Matchday 3 where he really stole the headlines, recording a brilliant 23-minute hat-trick in the second half to inspire his team to a 3-1 away win against TSC Bačka Topola.

Roma's Romelu Lukaku is just behind the two front-runners with three goals after scoring in each of his side's games so far.

4 João Pedro (Brighton)

4 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

3 Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

Most assists in this season's Europa League

Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz leads the way for assists with a total of four. He got his first for the final goal of a 4-0 win against Häcken on Matchday 1, then created three in the 5-1 triumph against Qarabağ on Matchday 3.

Now at Marseille permanently after two years on loan from Schalke, Amine Harit celebrated laying down roots with two assists on Matchday 1, for OM's first and second goals at Ajax. He grabbed another in the 2-2 draw with Brighton on Matchday 2.

Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse joined West Ham from Southampton in August and has already made his mark for the UEFA Europa Conference League winners. On Matchday 1, his corners set up both Mohammed Kudus and Tomáš Šouček, while another found Nayef Aguerd on Matchday 2, who nodded in the winner against Freiburg.

4 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

3 Amine Harit (Marseille)

3 James Ward-Prowse (West Ham)



West Ham's James Ward-Prowse has set up three goals with corner kicks Getty Images

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

In addition to his four assists, Wirtz scored against Häcken and Qarabağ too, meaning he leads the way when it comes to overall goal contributions with six.

A total of four players are following behind with four, including Wirtz's Leverkusen team-mate Victor Boniface, who has two goals and two assists.

6 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

4 João Pedro (Brighton)

4 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

4 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

4 Amine Harit (Marseille)

Florian Wirtz (right) has been impressing for Leverkusen AFP via Getty Images

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

Grifo's treble against TSC is the sole hat-trick in the 2023/24 season so far. Before this term, there had been 77 trebles in the Europa League era at an average of about five per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a single campaign (2009/10, 2011/12, 2022/23). Radamel Falcao alone hit three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, notching a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers