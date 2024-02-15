2023/24 Europa League top scorer: Aubameyang, Lukaku, João Pedro

Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Roma's Romelu Lukaku have joined Brighton's João Pedro at the top of the goalscorer rankings in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top marksmen and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2023/24 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

João Pedro's winner against Marseille on Matchday 6 meant he took sole command at the top of the Europa League rankings after the group stage, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku joined him at the summit as the knockout stages began.

Aubameyang was on target in OM's 2-2 draw with Shakhtar to match Radamel Falcao's all-time Europa League record of 30 goals. Lukaku, who has registered in his last six Europa League home games, struck away from home as Roma held Feyenoord.

6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

6 Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

6 João Pedro (Brighton)

5 Fotis Ioannidis (Panathinaikos)

4 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

4 Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha)

4 Thijs Dallinga (Toulouse)

4 Kristian Eriksen (Molde)

4 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

4 Luis Muriel (Atalanta)



Most assists in this season's Europa League

Kostas Fortounis notched up a rare hat-trick of assists on Matchday 6 for Olympiacos to surge to the top of the assists rankings, though he was joined on five by Marseille's Jonathan Clauss as the knockout stages began.

There is a three-way tie for third in the assist chart, with OM's Amine Harit level with West Ham's set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse and Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz all tied on four each.

5 Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

5 Kostas Fortounis (Olympiacos)

4 Amine Harit (Marseille)

4 James Ward-Prowse (West Ham)

4 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)﻿

3 Leo Bengtsson (Aris Limassol)

3 Maximilian Eggestein (Freiburg)

3 Martin Ellingsen (Molde)

3 Kristoffer Haugen (Molde)

3 Enzo Le Fée (Rennes)

Olympiacos assist master Kostas Fortounis Getty Images

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

Lukaku has been involved in seven Europa League goals this season, moving clear of a congested field of nine players on six apiece. The Belgium striker has scored six and set up one in the competition.

7 Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

6 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

6 Mojmír Chytil (Slavia Praha)

6 Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

6 Thijs Dallinga (Toulouse)

6 Kostas Fortounis (Olympiacos)

6 Fotis Ioannidis (Panathinaikos)

6 João Pedro (Brighton)

6 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface are both on the combined assists and goals list Getty Images

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

There have been three hat-tricks in the Europa League this season. Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo scored the first of them against TSC on Matchday 3, with team-mate Michael Gregoritsch hitting the second of the inside the first 37 minutes of a 5-0 win at home to Olympiacos on Matchday 5. Later the same night, Aubameyang hit three against Ajax for Marseille.

﻿Vincenzo Grifo (TSC 1-3 Freiburg﻿, 26/10/23)

Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg 5-0 Olympiacos, 30/11/23)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille 4-3 Ajax, 30/11/23)

Before this term, there had been 77 trebles in the Europa League era at an average of about five per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a single campaign (2009/10, 2011/12, 2022/23). Radamel Falcao alone hit three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, notching a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers