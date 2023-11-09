What to look out for on UEFA Europa League Matchday 4

The UEFA Europa League continues to throw up plenty of excitement and drama as we head into Matchday 4 of the 2023/24 competition.

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we pick out some key talking points ahead of the latest round of group stage fixtures. Remember: Every mission matters.

Thursday 9 November

Group A: Freiburg vs TSC (21:00), West Ham vs Olympiacos (21:00)

Group B: Ajax vs Brighton (18:45), AEK Athens vs Marseille (21:00)

Group C: Real Betis vs Aris Limassol (21:00), Rangers vs Sparta Praha (21:00)

Group D: Atalanta vs Sturm Graz (21:00), Sporting CP vs Raków Czestochowa (21:00)

Group E: LASK vs Union SG (18:45), Toulouse vs Liverpool (18:45)

Group F: Rennes vs Panathinaikos (18:45), Maccabi Haifa vs Villarreal (18:45)

Group G: Servette vs Sheriff Tiraspol (18:45), Slavia Praha vs Roma (18:45)

Group H: Qarabağ vs Leverkusen (18:45), Häcken vs Molde (21:00)

How qualifying for the knockouts works The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Champions League groups. The Europa League third-place sides switch to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

What to look out for

West Ham looking over their shoulder

Europa Conference League holders West Ham looked on course to breeze through to another knockout stage after winning their first two matches in Group A. But a surprise defeat by Olympiacos in Piraeus has brought them back down to earth, and they will be all too aware that another slip-up against the Greek side in London coupled with a positive Freiburg result against TSC would push them down to third.

"We have to improve our performance and we must rise to the occasion," said manager David Moyes following the Matchday 3 defeat. "It was a tough game, but we carry on." The Hammers will need to use all their European experience to navigate a potential banana skin at the London Stadium.

Highlights: Olympiacos 2-1 West Ham

Liverpool return to Toulouse

It has been over 16 years since Liverpool made their one and only trip to Toulouse, with Ukrainian forward Andriy Voronin scoring the only goal in a Champions League third qualifying round first leg in 2007 in a tie the Reds went on to win 5-0 on aggregate. With a perfect record in the Europa League so far this season, the French city could again prove to be a happy hunting ground, Jürgen Klopp's side knowing a win would seal their place in the round of 16.

"They fought hard," Klopp said after the 5-1 win against the Ligue 1 team on Matchday 3. "We know we have to be ready for the away game in Toulouse. I'm looking forward to that, but this was a good night for us." There could be plenty more of those on the horizon in this competition if Liverpool continue in this vein of form.

Highlights: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse

Bouncebackability

Winning on Matchday 3 doesn't automatically mean a side will repeat the feat when they face the same opponents a fortnight later, but it certainly helps. Last season eight teams recorded back-to-back wins, with PSV hitting five home and away against Zürich, while two backed up victory with a valuable point.

Only two sides dusted themselves down after defeat and exacted revenge; both in the comfort of more familiar surroundings; both in some style. Trabzonspor bounced back from a 3-1 loss at Monaco by winning 4-0 in Türkiye; Ferencváros responded to a 4-1 defeat by Crvena zvezda by winning 2-1 at home.

Who will show their mettle this time?

Great Europa League saves: Matchday 3

When are the remaining Europa League group stage games? Matchday 5: 30 November 2023

Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

Further ahead

• Perhaps the standout draw was Group B, and it is looking extremely tight, with just three points currently separating first from fourth. AEK Athens vs Brighton and Marseille vs Ajax on 30 November could be decisive matches.

• Roma's Romelu Lukaku has scored in a remarkable 14 consecutive Europa League appearances. If he continues that streak against Slavia Praha he'll be confident of extending it further against Servette on Matchday 5, with the Swiss side having conceded seven goals in three games until now.

• Olympiacos and Freiburg produced one of the best games of the tournament so far when the Bundesliga side edged a five-goal thriller 3-2 in Greece on Matchday 1. Here's hoping for more of the same when they meet again in Germany on Matchday 5.