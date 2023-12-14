Europa League group stage permutations: Who's through?

Through to the knockouts Round of 16

Seeded (group winners)

Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG) Knockout round play-offs

Seeded (group runners-up)

﻿Freiburg (GER)

Marseille (FRA)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Rennes (FRA)

Roma (ITA)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Sporting CP (POR)

Toulouse (FRA) Unseeded (transferring from Champions League)

Benfica (POR)

Braga (POR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Lens (FRA)

Milan (ITA)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Young Boys (SUI)

Confirmed in third place and Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs: Ajax, Maccabi Haifa, Molde, Olympiacos, Real Betis, Servette, Sturm Graz, Union SG

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 14 December

Group A

West Ham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Freiburg are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Olympiacos finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

TSC Bačka Topola are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group B

Brighton are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Marseille are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Ajax finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

AEK Athens are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group C

Rangers are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Sparta Praha are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Real Betis finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Aris Limassol are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group D

Atalanta are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Sporting CP are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Sturm Graz finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Raków are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group E

Liverpool are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Toulouse are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Union SG finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

LASK are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group F

Villarreal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Rennes are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Maccabi Haifa finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Panathinaikos are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group G

Slavia Praha are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Roma are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Servette finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Sheriff are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group H

Leverkusen are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Qarabağ are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Molde finished third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Häcken are out of European competition having finished fourth.